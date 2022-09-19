https://sputniknews.com/20220919/biden-says-frerichs-swap-shows-us-commitment-to-free-detained-americans-across-world-1100976455.html
Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across World
Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across World
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The exchange of a powerful Afghan drug lord for American contractor Mark Frerichs, who was held by the Taliban* since January 2020... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T16:02+0000
2022-09-19T16:02+0000
2022-09-19T16:07+0000
americas
us
afghanistan
taliban
prisoner swap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097666917_0:0:3023:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_dce7ccd1da41ecaaab2429e31a212ca3.jpg
Biden added that he shared the news with Frerichs’ sister on Monday and his priority now was to ensure the US Navy veteran’s "healthy and safe return."US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Frerichs’ release was "the result of intense engagement with the Taliban." He also thanked the United States' "partners in Qatar."Earlier in the day, Afghan officials said the United States released a powerful Afghan drug lord after two decades of imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay detention camp in return for Frerichs.*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
americas
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097666917_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40f845ee5b4702f51c8f99f652dcf270.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, afghanistan, taliban, prisoner swap
us, afghanistan, taliban, prisoner swap
Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across World
16:02 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 19.09.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The exchange of a powerful Afghan drug lord for American contractor Mark Frerichs, who was held by the Taliban* since January 2020, shows the US commitment to seek the release of detained Americans across the world, President Joe Biden said Monday.
"We have much more work to do in many other cases, but Mark’s release demonstrates our enduring commitment," Biden said in a statement. "Like our work to free Americans held in Burma, Haiti, Russia, Venezuela, and elsewhere, it is our duty to do all we can to bring our people home."
Biden added that he shared the news with Frerichs’ sister on Monday and his priority now was to ensure the US Navy veteran’s "healthy and safe return."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Frerichs’ release was "the result of intense engagement with the Taliban
." He also thanked the United States' "partners in Qatar."
Earlier in the day, Afghan officials said the United States released a powerful Afghan drug lord after two decades of imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay detention camp in return for Frerichs.
*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities