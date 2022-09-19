https://sputniknews.com/20220919/biden-says-frerichs-swap-shows-us-commitment-to-free-detained-americans-across-world-1100976455.html

Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The exchange of a powerful Afghan drug lord for American contractor Mark Frerichs, who was held by the Taliban* since January 2020... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Biden added that he shared the news with Frerichs’ sister on Monday and his priority now was to ensure the US Navy veteran’s "healthy and safe return."US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Frerichs’ release was "the result of intense engagement with the Taliban." He also thanked the United States' "partners in Qatar."Earlier in the day, Afghan officials said the United States released a powerful Afghan drug lord after two decades of imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay detention camp in return for Frerichs.*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

