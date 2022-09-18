International
Zulu King Participates in Traditional Reed-Dance Festival Despite Threats From His Brother
Zulu King Participates in Traditional Reed-Dance Festival Despite Threats From His Brother
Thousands of bare-breasted Zulu women danced at the traditional autumn festival on Saturday in South Africa, celebrating sexual purity and honoring the King of... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
Zulu’s King Misuzulu, who was recognised as a monarch of South Africa's largest ethnic group last month, took part in a traditional “reed-dance” festival in South African province KwaZulu-Natal and gave a speech, accepting his first ever "reed" as the new monarch.The occasion was held despite the 47-year-old king’s older brother Prince Simakade, the late king's first son who was born out of wedlock, threatened the new king with bloodshed, opposing his coronation, South African Live News reported.The event was carried out on Saturday, with an unprecedented number of dancing maidens attending."This is the first time I have seen such a large number of young girls and Zulu warriors attend a reed dance since I was born," the king said, thanking the estimated 10,000 women, as cited by the Monitor.Delivering his speech, the king talked about gender-based violence in the country.Misuzulu also expressed his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II’s family and congratulated King Charles III, adding that the history of the Zulu people’s relationships with Britain wasn’t the easiest.The “reed-dance” is a traditional festival that happens every September in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, celebrating womanhood and sexual purity. In the past, this occasion was also held for a king to choose new wives from among his subjects.Led by Zulu princesses, the young women collect a cut reed each and present them to the king, each dressed in intricately beaded colorful outfits with their breasts exposed. The ceremony is accompanied with traditional singing and dancing. It's crucial for every female participant, who are also called maidens, to be examined for virginity before the ceremony, as the tradition prohibits non-virgins from participating in the dance. Zulu men also participate in the ceremony, singing and mock fighting.According to Zulu tradition, the original ancestor emerged from a reed bed, so placing reeds at the king’s feet symbolizes respect for the Zulu culture. Reeds are also important as Zulu people use them to build traditional Zulu huts and to make the mats and baskets; weaving these is considered a traditional Zulu craft.This September marks the first time the dance has taken taking place since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thousands of bare-breasted Zulu women danced at the traditional autumn festival on Saturday in South Africa, celebrating sexual purity and honoring the King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini.
Zulu’s King Misuzulu, who was recognised as a monarch of South Africa's largest ethnic group last month, took part in a traditional “reed-dance” festival in South African province KwaZulu-Natal and gave a speech, accepting his first ever "reed" as the new monarch.
The occasion was held despite the 47-year-old king’s older brother Prince Simakade, the late king's first son who was born out of wedlock, threatened the new king with bloodshed, opposing his coronation, South African Live News reported.
The event was carried out on Saturday, with an unprecedented number of dancing maidens attending.
"This is the first time I have seen such a large number of young girls and Zulu warriors attend a reed dance since I was born," the king said, thanking the estimated 10,000 women, as cited by the Monitor.
Delivering his speech, the king talked about gender-based violence in the country.
"Violence against women and children is an embarrassment to our nation," he told the crowd. "We are proud of you and we love you. A woman is to be respected and protected. We must do better as men,” the king said in his speech to the women cheering him, according to The Monitor.
Misuzulu also expressed his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II’s family and congratulated King Charles III, adding that the history of the Zulu people’s relationships with Britain wasn’t the easiest.
"Our history with the British isn't covered in glory," he said, remembering the bloody Anglo-Zulu War of 1879, which resulted in a British victory over the Zulus.
The “reed-dance” is a traditional festival that happens every September in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, celebrating womanhood and sexual purity. In the past, this occasion was also held for a king to choose new wives from among his subjects.
Led by Zulu princesses, the young women collect a cut reed each and present them to the king, each dressed in intricately beaded colorful outfits with their breasts exposed. The ceremony is accompanied with traditional singing and dancing. It's crucial for every female participant, who are also called maidens, to be examined for virginity before the ceremony, as the tradition prohibits non-virgins from participating in the dance.
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILALZulu maidens gather during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on September 17, 2022. - Every September, tens of thousands of women, known locally as maidens, descend on the royal palace in the southeast KwaZulu-Natal province, to present a tall reed to the new king Misuzulu, as a traditional rite of womanhood. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Zulu maidens gather during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on September 17, 2022. - Every September, tens of thousands of women, known locally as maidens, descend on the royal palace in the southeast KwaZulu-Natal province, to present a tall reed to the new king Misuzulu, as a traditional rite of womanhood. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2022
Zulu maidens gather during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on September 17, 2022. - Every September, tens of thousands of women, known locally as maidens, descend on the royal palace in the southeast KwaZulu-Natal province, to present a tall reed to the new king Misuzulu, as a traditional rite of womanhood. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
© AFP 2022 / RAJESH JANTILAL
Zulu men also participate in the ceremony, singing and mock fighting.
According to Zulu tradition, the original ancestor emerged from a reed bed, so placing reeds at the king’s feet symbolizes respect for the Zulu culture. Reeds are also important as Zulu people use them to build traditional Zulu huts and to make the mats and baskets; weaving these is considered a traditional Zulu craft.
This September marks the first time the dance has taken taking place since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
