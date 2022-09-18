https://sputniknews.com/20220918/sweden-poorly-prepared-for-power-shortages-1100925455.html

Sweden Poorly Prepared for Power Shortages, Agency Says

Sweden Poorly Prepared for Power Shortages, Agency Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden is poorly prepared for possible power cuts as it heads into a winter of energy rationing, the head of supply preparedness at the...

The broadcaster reported that power rationing could affect traffic lights, trams, heating and communications as well as electronic locks to properties.Power costs were up 29% in August, according to the Swedish statistics agency. Energy prices have been driving other costs of living upwards, with food prices rising for nine consecutive months.Energy prices have been skyrocketing in Europe since the EU countries imposed sanctions on Russia, citing the launch of the special military op in Ukraine. Brussels' decision resulted in a wave of inflation, while gas hit record-high prices, resulting in enormous electricity bills.

