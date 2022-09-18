https://sputniknews.com/20220918/south-africas-biggest-electricity-supplier-warns-power-shortages-due-to-continue--1100936405.html

South Africa's Biggest Electricity Supplier Warns Power Shortages Due to Continue

South African energy giant Eskom has warned that stage 6 load-shedding, which involves turning South Africans’ power off for 1/3 of the day's duration, might continue into next week as the country’s energy crisis continues. The company made the statement on September 18 after two coal-powered energy generating units went out of service, increasing the stress on the grid.The need for power rationing arose from the requirement to keep a reserve of around 6,000MW in generation for power plants’ emergency needs given that the company has failed to obtain additional shipments of diesel to increase output. The company's Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer warned that failure to do so could result in a total blackout.Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that the company hopes to procure up to 1,000MW in additional capacity from independent energy companies, such as Sasol and Sappi, but it might take a week or two to connect. Eskom is currently short of 5,282MW in power generation.The crisis was prompted by failing equipment, especially at coal-powered plants. Over 40 power generation units broke down this week at these plants, the company informed.The crisis was exacerbated by diesel shortages to diesel-powered units. Eskom has attempted to urgently replenish diesel reserves.

south africa

