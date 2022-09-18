International
Situation at Border With Tajikistan Remained Calm During Night, Kyrgyz Border Service Says
Situation at Border With Tajikistan Remained Calm During Night, Kyrgyz Border Service Says
BISHKEK (Sputnik) -The situation at the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remained calm during the night, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee
asia & pacific
kyrgyzstan
tajikistan
According to the committee, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik part of the state border in the Chong-Alay district of the Osh region and in the Batken region remains tense. The units of the UKMK, stationed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, are in a heightened security mode.Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border. The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides.The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.
asia & pacific, kyrgyzstan, tajikistan
Situation at Border With Tajikistan Remained Calm During Night, Kyrgyz Border Service Says

06:46 GMT 18.09.2022
BISHKEK (Sputnik) -The situation at the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remained calm during the night, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The border situation on the night from September 17 to 18 was calm, without any incidents," the UKMK spokesperson said.

According to the committee, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik part of the state border in the Chong-Alay district of the Osh region and in the Batken region remains tense. The units of the UKMK, stationed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, are in a heightened security mode.

"The country's leadership is taking all measures to stabilize the situation, stop attempts of escalation and provocation of conflicts and are resolving emerging issues peacefully," the UKMK said.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border. The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides.
The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.
