Russian Nuclear Chief Says IAEA Politicizes Ukrainian Power Plant Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has criticized the UN atomic watchdog IAEA for allowing politics to shape its Ukrainian... 18.09.2022

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

The IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporprozhye nuclear power plant" - despite the fact that Ukrainian troops have been shelling the nuclear site, as it has been under Russian control since March.The Zaporprozhye power plant in southern Ukraine is Europe’s largest nuclear plant. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has proposed a safe zone around the nuclear facility after the mission visited the plant in early September.Ukrainian forces have spent months targeting the ZNPP with artillery fire, in a bid to provoke an incident and pin the blame on Russia.

