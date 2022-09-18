https://sputniknews.com/20220918/russian-nuclear-chief-says-iaea-politicizes-ukrainian-power-plant-crisis-1100929342.html
Russian Nuclear Chief Says IAEA Politicizes Ukrainian Power Plant Crisis
Russian Nuclear Chief Says IAEA Politicizes Ukrainian Power Plant Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has criticized the UN atomic watchdog IAEA for allowing politics to shape its Ukrainian narrative.
The IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporprozhye nuclear power plant" - despite the fact that Ukrainian troops have been shelling the nuclear site, as it has been under Russian control since March.
"They know full well what is happening there and where [attacks] are coming from… They definitely share this information online with [the headquarters in] Vienna and a political component is added at some stage," Rosatom’s Alexei Likhachev said in an interview aired Sunday.
The Zaporprozhye power plant in southern Ukraine is Europe’s largest nuclear plant
. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has proposed a safe zone around the nuclear facility after the mission visited the plant in early September.
Ukrainian forces have spent months targeting the ZNPP with artillery fire, in a bid to provoke an incident and pin the blame on Russia.