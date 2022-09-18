https://sputniknews.com/20220918/russian-artillery--air-force-strike-us-pmc-base-and-local-command-centers-in-ukraine--1100922884.html

Russian Artillery & Air Force Strike US PMC Base and Local Command Centers in Ukraine

Russian Artillery & Air Force Strike US PMC Base and Local Command Centers in Ukraine

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, thousands of foreign mercenaries traveled to Ukraine to fight alongside Kiev's forces amid Moscow's special military... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T10:51+0000

2022-09-18T10:51+0000

2022-09-18T11:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

us

ukraine

private military company

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fca8bb25cdf7c8178c859e26ebfa67c.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that its artillery and Air Force landed a series of strikes against Ukrainian command centers and footholds, as well as a local base of the US private military company helping Kiev's forces. The ministry specified that the mercenary base belonged to the Academi PMC – formerly known as the notorious Blackwater company. It was situated near the town of Krasatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The strikes also hit the foothold of the Kraken nationalist battalion and centers for coordination of Ukrainian missile strikes located near the town of Shurino, Nikolaev region. During the operations, 47 Ukrainian artillery positions and 127 Ukrainian troops and military equipment positions were struck in the last 24 hours.The strikes came as part of the continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24 by President Vladimir Putin at the request of the DPR and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Both Donbass republics have suffered from Ukrainian shelling since they declared independence in response to the West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014 that brought nationalist politicians to power.

https://sputniknews.com/20220917/dod-fears-sending-long-range-missiles-to-kiev-could-provoke-war-after-moscows-red-lines-warning-1100907274.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, ukraine, private military company