https://sputniknews.com/20220918/russian-artillery--air-force-strike-us-pmc-base-and-local-command-centers-in-ukraine--1100922884.html
Russian Artillery & Air Force Strike US PMC Base and Local Command Centers in Ukraine
Russian Artillery & Air Force Strike US PMC Base and Local Command Centers in Ukraine
According to Russia's Defense Ministry, thousands of foreign mercenaries traveled to Ukraine to fight alongside Kiev's forces amid Moscow's special military... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T10:51+0000
2022-09-18T10:51+0000
2022-09-18T11:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
private military company
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fca8bb25cdf7c8178c859e26ebfa67c.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that its artillery and Air Force landed a series of strikes against Ukrainian command centers and footholds, as well as a local base of the US private military company helping Kiev's forces. The ministry specified that the mercenary base belonged to the Academi PMC – formerly known as the notorious Blackwater company. It was situated near the town of Krasatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The strikes also hit the foothold of the Kraken nationalist battalion and centers for coordination of Ukrainian missile strikes located near the town of Shurino, Nikolaev region. During the operations, 47 Ukrainian artillery positions and 127 Ukrainian troops and military equipment positions were struck in the last 24 hours.The strikes came as part of the continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24 by President Vladimir Putin at the request of the DPR and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Both Donbass republics have suffered from Ukrainian shelling since they declared independence in response to the West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014 that brought nationalist politicians to power.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/dod-fears-sending-long-range-missiles-to-kiev-could-provoke-war-after-moscows-red-lines-warning-1100907274.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2679c2c992191e2008e0dfffc74acda6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, ukraine, private military company
russia, us, ukraine, private military company
Russian Artillery & Air Force Strike US PMC Base and Local Command Centers in Ukraine
10:51 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 18.09.2022)
According to Russia's Defense Ministry, thousands of foreign mercenaries traveled to Ukraine to fight alongside Kiev's forces amid Moscow's special military operation. The Kremlin repeatedly advised foreign states to prevent their citizens from traveling, warning that they will not enjoy standard combatant status.
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that its artillery and Air Force landed a series of strikes against Ukrainian command centers and footholds, as well as a local base of the US private military
company helping Kiev's forces.
The ministry specified that the mercenary base belonged to the Academi PMC – formerly known as the notorious Blackwater company. It was situated near the town of Krasatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
The strikes also hit the foothold of the Kraken nationalist battalion and centers for coordination of Ukrainian missile strikes located near the town of Shurino, Nikolaev region. During the operations, 47 Ukrainian artillery positions and 127 Ukrainian troops and military equipment positions were struck in the last 24 hours.
The strikes came as part of the continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24 by President Vladimir Putin at the request of the DPR and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Both Donbass republics have suffered from Ukrainian shelling
since they declared independence in response to the West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014 that brought nationalist politicians to power.