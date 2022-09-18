https://sputniknews.com/20220918/putin-urges-kyrgyz-and-tajik-leaders-to-avoid-escalation-amid-border-tensions-1100924514.html
Putin Urges Kyrgyz and Tajik Leaders to Avoid Escalation Amid Border Tensions
Putin Urges Kyrgyz and Tajik Leaders to Avoid Escalation Amid Border Tensions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to avoid further escalation following two days... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T11:43+0000
2022-09-18T11:43+0000
2022-09-18T11:48+0000
russia
vladimir putin
tajikistan
kyrgyzstan
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100840514_0:129:3005:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_966888999ec19af0771dbc12cf05d46a.jpg
The Russian president held separate phone calls with Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to discuss the situation on their shared border, the Kremlin said.Putin also "confirmed Russia’s readiness to provide necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area," the Kremlin added.There are many non-delimited areas on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, and earlier this week large-scale clashes erupted in the region, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation. Both nations agreed a ceasefire on Friday night, but reports suggest that clashes have continued.
russia
tajikistan
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100840514_274:0:3005:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7bb7b9fd5fcc9c65ed9a204d8733289.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, tajikistan, kyrgyzstan
russia, vladimir putin, tajikistan, kyrgyzstan
Putin Urges Kyrgyz and Tajik Leaders to Avoid Escalation Amid Border Tensions
11:43 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 11:48 GMT 18.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to avoid further escalation following two days of clashes along their border.
The Russian president held separate phone calls with Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to discuss the situation on their shared border, the Kremlin said.
"Vladimir Putin urged the sides to prevent further escalation and make efforts to promptly normalize the situation by peaceful political and diplomatic means alone," the statement read.
Putin also "confirmed Russia’s readiness to provide necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area
," the Kremlin added.
There are many non-delimited areas on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, and earlier this week large-scale clashes erupted in the region, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation. Both nations agreed a ceasefire on Friday night, but reports suggest that clashes have continued.