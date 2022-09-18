https://sputniknews.com/20220918/putin-urges-kyrgyz-and-tajik-leaders-to-avoid-escalation-amid-border-tensions-1100924514.html

Putin Urges Kyrgyz and Tajik Leaders to Avoid Escalation Amid Border Tensions

Putin Urges Kyrgyz and Tajik Leaders to Avoid Escalation Amid Border Tensions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to avoid further escalation following two days... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian president held separate phone calls with Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to discuss the situation on their shared border, the Kremlin said.Putin also "confirmed Russia’s readiness to provide necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area," the Kremlin added.There are many non-delimited areas on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, and earlier this week large-scale clashes erupted in the region, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation. Both nations agreed a ceasefire on Friday night, but reports suggest that clashes have continued.

