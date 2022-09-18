https://sputniknews.com/20220918/puerto-rico-braces-for-life-threatening-flooding-mudslides-as-island-comes-under-hurricane-warning-1100913851.html

Puerto Rico Braces for Life-Threatening Flooding, Mudslides as Island Comes Under Hurricane Warning

As Tropical Storm Fiona inches closer to Puerto Rico, the Isle of Enchantment has come under threat of life-threatening mudslides and flooding over a period of multiple days, a warning issued by the US National Hurricane Center has revealed.The Saturday advisory released by the agency places the storm at about 145 miles of Ponce, Puerto Rico, having reached maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 miles per hour. Moving in a west-northwest direction at the pace of 8 mph, the storm is expected to reach Puerto Rico by Saturday night.Although Fiona is currently considered a tropical storm, forecasters anticipate the system will reach hurricane-level status before reaching Puerto Rico's southern coast on Sunday.At present, the cyclone's tropical-storm-force winds have been recorded as stretching some 140 miles from the storm's eye.Forecasts for rainfall put anywhere from 12 and 16 inches of rain slamming down on the island, with max isolated totals of up to 20 inches. Looming storm surge may raise water levels up to 3 feet as forecasters have warned that swells generated by Fiona will produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."To date, the storm has already caused damages on several eastern Caribbean islands. One death was earlier reported in the French territory of Guadeloupe, which recorded wind gusts in excess of 70 mph and rainfall accumulations of about 9 inches. Authorities have detailed that the death took place after a man's home was swept away by flooding in the territory's Basse-Terre district.Authorities in Guadeloupe reported that an estimated 13,000 customers were without power, and that at least on bridge had been destroyed among other structural damages.In Puerto Rico, potential power outages have remained one of the top concerns after Hurricane Maria's landfall in September 2017, at which time the island recorded one of its longest widespread power outages. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi earlier remarked during a conference that residents were "already starting to feel [Fiona's] effects." Reports indicate nearly 40,000 customers already encountered outages on Saturday.An estimated $550 million in emergency funds have been made available in the storm's aftermath, according to Pierluisi.

