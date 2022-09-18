Protests Hit India's Chandigarh University After Alleged Leak of Video of Female Students Bathing

International
India
A massive protest broke out at the Chandigarh University campus, in the Indian state of Punjab on Saturday late night after girl students alleged that "obscene" videos of about sixty female students bathing were leaked online, according to Indian media reports. Indian outlets' reports suggest that some girls from Chandigarh University allegedly attempted suicide on Saturday over the purported videos; however. state police denied such reports.Girl students living at the university dormitory alleged that they first tried to raise the issue with college authorities; however, management wanted to suppress the matter.Meanwhile, another video was widely shared on social media where a girl, wearing a pink T-shirt, now said to be in police custody, can be heard confessing that she shot the videos and apologizing for it to other female students. It is alleged that the girl from the aforementioned video was sending these videos to some boys, who were allegedly demanding money from victims for not leaking the videos. Punjab's Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters on Sunday, "So far, in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself." "No other videos of anyone else were found," Soni said. Punjab state education minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter and urged citizens to remain calm. "It is a very sensitive matter," Bains said, adding "No one guilty will be spared."Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati assured the victim's parents that the guilty would be strictly punished.
09:02 GMT 18.09.2022
Police in the Indian state of Punjab have arrested a first-year medical student for allegedly recording and sharing video clips of the girls from her dorm bathing.
A massive protest broke out at the Chandigarh University campus, in the Indian state of Punjab on Saturday late night after girl students alleged that "obscene" videos of about sixty female students bathing were leaked online, according to Indian media reports.
Indian outlets' reports suggest that some girls from Chandigarh University allegedly attempted suicide on Saturday over the purported videos; however. state police denied such reports.
Girl students living at the university dormitory alleged that they first tried to raise the issue with college authorities; however, management wanted to suppress the matter.
Meanwhile, another video was widely shared on social media where a girl, wearing a pink T-shirt, now said to be in police custody, can be heard confessing that she shot the videos and apologizing for it to other female students.
It is alleged that the girl from the aforementioned video was sending these videos to some boys, who were allegedly demanding money from victims for not leaking the videos.
Punjab's Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters on Sunday, "So far, in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself.”
“No other videos of anyone else were found," Soni said.
Punjab state education minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter and urged citizens to remain calm. “It is a very sensitive matter,” Bains said, adding “No one guilty will be spared.”
Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati assured the victim's parents that the guilty would be strictly punished.
