https://sputniknews.com/20220918/not-us-or-russia-greece-ex-pm-indicates-main-losers-of-ukraine-standoff-1100933727.html
'Not US or Russia': Greece Ex-PM Indicates Main Losers of Ukraine Standoff
'Not US or Russia': Greece Ex-PM Indicates Main Losers of Ukraine Standoff
As Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine continues, western countries keep introducing and proposing new sanctions against Moscow even as their... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T16:39+0000
2022-09-18T16:39+0000
2022-09-18T16:40+0000
world
greece
russia
eu
us
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104041/39/1040413970_0:0:3016:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_09b21d6828588526b44f5fac435b766b.jpg
Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called the European Union the main loser in the situation around the conflict in Ukraine apart from Ukrainians themselves, as he delivered a speech at the 86th International Exhibition of Thessaloniki.Tsipras clarified that he supports Ukraine in the conflict, but noted that support for Kiev does not mean that the government should ignore "international geopolitical realignments". He argued that the EU has no real current strategy with regards to how to approach this conflict and warned that a costly new Cold War is upon Europe.At the same time, the former prime minister claimed that the US and Russia were not affected as much by the consequences of the conflict.The ex-prime minister concluded that Europe needs to develop a solid and independent strategy, and to evaluate the efficiency of harsh sanctions against Russia and whether European countries are effectively shooting themselves in the foot. Tsipras added that without a clear strategy, the EU will trail behind its rivals and its very existence will be put into question.Following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, western countries slapped sanctions against Russian government, companies, ships, energy industry and banks. However, these measures quickly backfired in the form of surging oil and gas prices, general increases to decades-high inflation and risks of power shortages in the upcoming winter in Europe.Moscow has repeatedly called for the West to lift sanctions, engage in dialogue, mend ties and also pressure Kiev into starting negotiations with Russia to end the conflict peacefully. So far these calls have fallen on deaf ears.
https://sputniknews.com/20220918/marine-le-pen-condemns-frances-anti-russia-sanctions-as-inappropriate-reckless-1100932120.html
greece
russia
eu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104041/39/1040413970_285:0:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_14199ee5ebc3dc275eee33638fcadbd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
greece, russia, eu, us, ukraine
greece, russia, eu, us, ukraine
'Not US or Russia': Greece Ex-PM Indicates Main Losers of Ukraine Standoff
16:39 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 18.09.2022)
As Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine continues, western countries keep introducing and proposing new sanctions against Moscow even as their officials admit that these measures are backfiring on their economies.
Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called the European Union the main loser in the situation around the conflict in Ukraine apart from Ukrainians themselves, as he delivered a speech at the 86th International Exhibition of Thessaloniki.
Tsipras clarified that he supports Ukraine in the conflict, but noted that support for Kiev does not mean that the government should ignore "international geopolitical realignments". He argued that the EU has no real current strategy with regards to how to approach this conflict and warned that a costly new Cold War is upon Europe.
At the same time, the former prime minister claimed that the US and Russia
were not affected as much by the consequences of the conflict.
"Neither the US nor Russia is losing financially. Europe is currently in turmoil and there is a deficit of strategy, leadership, vision," Tsipras alleged.
The ex-prime minister concluded that Europe needs to develop a solid and independent strategy, and to evaluate the efficiency of harsh sanctions against Russia and whether European countries are effectively shooting themselves in the foot. Tsipras added that without a clear strategy, the EU will trail behind its rivals and its very existence will be put into question.
Following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, western countries slapped sanctions against Russian government, companies, ships, energy industry and banks. However, these measures quickly backfired
in the form of surging oil and gas prices, general increases to decades-high inflation
and risks of power shortages in the upcoming winter in Europe.
Moscow has repeatedly called for the West to lift sanctions, engage in dialogue, mend ties and also pressure Kiev into starting negotiations with Russia to end the conflict peacefully. So far these calls have fallen on deaf ears.