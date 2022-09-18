https://sputniknews.com/20220918/nasa-delegation-arrives-at-baikonur-cosmodrome-russian-space-agency-roscosmos-says-1100921093.html

NASA Delegation Arrives at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Says

NASA Delegation Arrives at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state-owned space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday that a NASA delegation has arrived at the Baikonur Cosmodrome ahead of... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T09:19+0000

2022-09-18T09:19+0000

2022-09-18T09:19+0000

russia

russia

kazakhstan

baikonur

nasa

soyuz-2.1a

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083123078_0:0:3209:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_1bf4e0ff567a377a6ec12604beebe51c.jpg

The delegation was present during the transportation of the Souyz-2.1a launch vehicle to the launch pad.Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 21 on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. He will be a flight engineer and a member of the ISS Expedition 68 station crew.On July 14, Roscosmos and NASA came to an agreement on so-called cross flights, which made it possible for the only woman in the Russian cosmonaut crew, Anna Kikina, to go to space on board a US spacecraft and for US astronaut Francisco Rubio to go on board Russia's Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.

russia

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kazakhstan, baikonur, nasa, soyuz-2.1a