International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220918/marine-le-pen-condemns-frances-anti-russia-sanctions-as-inappropriate-reckless-1100932120.html
Marine Le Pen Condemns France's Anti-Russia Sanctions as 'Inappropriate, Reckless'
Marine Le Pen Condemns France's Anti-Russia Sanctions as 'Inappropriate, Reckless'
Paris has joined the EU's policy of slapping increasingly harsher sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions have... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T15:20+0000
2022-09-18T15:20+0000
energy crisis in europe
russia
france
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100933313_0:0:2536:1427_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6bd98990f6fc5d2f4c8662b0c70d41.jpg
Leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen has denounced France's decision to slap new sanctions against Russia this year, calling it poor judgment on Paris' part in conditions of surging energy prices.Le Pen further suggested that the current crisis with electricity prices is a direct result of Paris' decision to abandon nuclear power, which the country took after a disaster at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Japan caused by a tsunami.France, in line with several other European countries such as Germany, gradually closed its nuclear power plants, declaring a course for green energy generation while largely relying on gas in the transitional period.A major part of that gas was sold to Europe by Russia, but the shipments dropped after western sanctions disrupted turbine maintenance for the Nord Stream pipeline. Russian gas giant, Gazprom said that it was unable to return the turbines from maintenance abroad due to sanctions and was forced to stop pumping gas in September this year.The rapid reduction of shipments, alongside the thwarted launch of Nord Stream 2 equally due to the EU’s anti-Russia policy, and a general shortage of gas production in the world led to a rapid surge of the blue fuel's prices. That, in turn, forced energy bills to skyrocket for Europeans and local manufacturers. Overall inflation in EU countries has also grown following the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions, the ban on the purchase of Russian oil and the disruption of logistics between Russia and western countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/le-pen-warns-eus-russia-sanctions-fraught-with-cataclysmic-consequences-for-purchasing-power-1095937053.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100933313_281:0:2536:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_08b22195a78055e03cf7a28f99e08a3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, france, energy
russia, france, energy

Marine Le Pen Condemns France's Anti-Russia Sanctions as 'Inappropriate, Reckless'

15:20 GMT 18.09.2022
© AP Photo / Daniel ColeFrench far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Avignon, south of France, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Avignon, south of France, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2022
© AP Photo / Daniel Cole
Subscribe
International
India
Paris has joined the EU's policy of slapping increasingly harsher sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions have already backfired, resulting in the stopping of a key Russian gas pipeline and, as a consequence, surging gas and electricity prices in Europe, as well as pushing up already-high inflation.
Leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen has denounced France's decision to slap new sanctions against Russia this year, calling it poor judgment on Paris' part in conditions of surging energy prices.
She argued that the government got carried away by EU's hysteria around the conflict in Ukraine and slapped "inappropriate and reckless" sanctions against Russia.
Le Pen further suggested that the current crisis with electricity prices is a direct result of Paris' decision to abandon nuclear power, which the country took after a disaster at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Japan caused by a tsunami.
France, in line with several other European countries such as Germany, gradually closed its nuclear power plants, declaring a course for green energy generation while largely relying on gas in the transitional period.
Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Le Pen Warns EU’s Russia Sanctions Fraught With ‘Cataclysmic Consequences’ For Purchasing Power
2 June, 08:21 GMT
A major part of that gas was sold to Europe by Russia, but the shipments dropped after western sanctions disrupted turbine maintenance for the Nord Stream pipeline. Russian gas giant, Gazprom said that it was unable to return the turbines from maintenance abroad due to sanctions and was forced to stop pumping gas in September this year.
The rapid reduction of shipments, alongside the thwarted launch of Nord Stream 2 equally due to the EU’s anti-Russia policy, and a general shortage of gas production in the world led to a rapid surge of the blue fuel's prices. That, in turn, forced energy bills to skyrocket for Europeans and local manufacturers. Overall inflation in EU countries has also grown following the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions, the ban on the purchase of Russian oil and the disruption of logistics between Russia and western countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала