International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220918/live-updates-sabotage-group-neutralized-in-kherson-emergency-services-say-1100915827.html
LIVE UPDATES: Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson, Emergency Services Say
LIVE UPDATES: Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson, Emergency Services Say
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T04:21+0000
2022-09-18T04:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172983_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3acec80a704ff8c47c53d3574a5cbb4.jpg
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172983_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d2718e5fad2e0737073dce39666daa9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, donbass, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Russian forces take control of former kindergarten used by Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Alexandrovka, Kherson Region. August 15, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson, Emergency Services Say

04:21 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 18.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian aggression.
The Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on the Donbass region, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:24 GMT 18.09.2022
Australia Will Not Ban Russian Tourists From Entering Country, Defense Minister States
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that his country would not ban Russian tourists from entering Australia.
"We have a range of sanctions in place and the focus of our sanctions is on the Russian government ... it is not focused on the Russian people themselves. This is not something that we are considering at the moment," Marles told Australian broadcaster ABC News when asked if Australia would ban Russian tourists from entering the country.
On September 12, the European Commission suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. On September 19, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia agreed to jointly introduce travel restrictions for Russian citizens and agreed on a common regional approach to the possibility of travel by Russian citizens.
04:23 GMT 18.09.2022
Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson - Emergency Services
A sabotage group has been neutralized in the city of Kherson, local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, several shots were heard in the city center, with preliminary reports indicating that an operation to eliminate the sabotage group was underway.
"The sabotage group has been largely eliminated. Only some pockets of resistance remain, which are also being neutralized," an emergency services official said.
Russian forces are fully controlling the situation in Kherson, the official noted.
The regional authorities confirmed the incident, noting that it caused no substantial material damage to the city.
"There was some fighting in the center of Kherson between units of the Russian forces, who were patrolling the streets of the city, and an unidentified group of individuals. After a brief clash, the perpetrators were eliminated. No significant material damage to the city or its residents has been observed," the regional administration said.
According to the law enforcement agencies, there are no military or civilian casualties, Kherson authorities said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала