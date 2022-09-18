LIVE UPDATES: Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson, Emergency Services Say

Australia Will Not Ban Russian Tourists From Entering Country, Defense Minister States

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that his country would not ban Russian tourists from entering Australia.

"We have a range of sanctions in place and the focus of our sanctions is on the Russian government ... it is not focused on the Russian people themselves. This is not something that we are considering at the moment," Marles told Australian broadcaster ABC News when asked if Australia would ban Russian tourists from entering the country.

On September 12, the European Commission suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. On September 19, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia agreed to jointly introduce travel restrictions for Russian citizens and agreed on a common regional approach to the possibility of travel by Russian citizens.