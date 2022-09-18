LIVE UPDATES: Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson, Emergency Services Say

A sabotage group has been neutralized in the city of Kherson, local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, several shots were heard in the city center, with preliminary reports indicating that an operation to eliminate the sabotage group was underway.
"The sabotage group has been largely eliminated. Only some pockets of resistance remain, which are also being neutralized," an emergency services official said.
Russian forces are fully controlling the situation in Kherson, the official noted.
The regional authorities confirmed the incident, noting that it caused no substantial material damage to the city.
"There was some fighting in the center of Kherson between units of the Russian forces, who were patrolling the streets of the city, and an unidentified group of individuals. After a brief clash, the perpetrators were eliminated. No significant material damage to the city or its residents has been observed," the regional administration said.
According to the law enforcement agencies, there are no military or civilian casualties, Kherson authorities said.