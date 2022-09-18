https://sputniknews.com/20220918/japan-issues-tsunami-alert-as-72-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-taiwan-1100918539.html

Japan Issues Tsunami Alert as 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Taiwan

The reports of a tremor came after a string of quakes were registered in the region. 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

Japanese authorities declared a tsunami warning for the island of Miyakojima in Okinawa prefecture after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the eastern part of Taiwan on Sunday.The epicentre of the quake was situated in the Yujing District, at the depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, one-meter-high waves may hit the coast, sweeping through communities and and damaging houses. The agency warned residents to avoid coastal areas and remain at home.

