Everything You Need to Know About the Queen's State Funeral

Everything You Need to Know About the Queen's State Funeral

Public access to Westminster Hall is due to end at 6:30 a.m. on September 19th so that Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin can be moved to Westminster Abbey for her... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, is due to be held on Monday; here is a closer look into how the ceremony will take place.Where Will the Funeral Take Place?A state funeral for the Queen is due to start at 11 a.m. local time on September 19, which will be a national holiday in the UK.The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, which makes the Queen the first UK monarch to be buried there since 1760. Extra seats are expected to be arranged at the Abbey to accommodate more than 8,000 people, even though the church typically holds 2,200 congregants.Transportation of the Queen's CoffinA procession to transport the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral will begin after 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday.The coffin will travel on the State Gun Carriage, which was also used for the funerals of King George VI, Elizabeth II’s father, as well as Kings George VI, Edward VII, George V and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.Monday’s massive procession will most likely include members of the royal family, including the Queen’s son, King Charles III, the late monarch’s daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, Princes Edward, Andrew, Harry and William, plus Anne’s son Peter Phillips, who will all walk behind the coffin; they will be accompanied by the military as well as musicians.Who Will Attend the Queen's Funeral?Royal family members will all be in attendance at the event, including the Queen’s four children, her eight grandchildren, and their respective spouses.Although Buckingham Palace has not released a formal guest list for the funeral, media reports said that about 500 heads of state and dignitaries from across the world are expected, including major world leaders and fellow royals.The palace reportedly decided against inviting dignitaries from Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.Additionally, in attendance will be more than ten UK prime ministers who served during the queen's reign, including incumbent PM Liz Truss, who was the last public official to meet with the queen in person before her death on September 8th.How Will the Funeral Proceed?The funeral service, led by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, the dean of Westminster, is expected to last just over one hour.Those reading and saying prayers at the service will include Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, Prime Minister Truss, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland, plus Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster Vincent Nichols.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is set to deliver the sermon at the ceremony.During the end of the service, at approximately at 11:55 a.m. local time, two minutes of silence will be observed inside Westminster Abbey and across Britain.The service will wrap up with the national anthem and a lament played by the royal piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, in line with the Queen’s personal request.Where Will the Queen Be Buried?Elizabeth II will be interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in 2021.The burial service will only be attended by members of the royal family as well as personal staff who work for or have worked for the Queen.Before the final hymn of the service, the Imperial State Crown, orb and scepter – symbols of the monarch’s power - will be removed from the queen's coffin and placed on the altar.

