https://sputniknews.com/20220918/czech-government-to-provide-companies-with-energy-at-affordable-prices---prime-minister-1100938819.html
Czech Government to Provide Companies With Energy at Affordable Prices - Prime Minister
Czech Government to Provide Companies With Energy at Affordable Prices - Prime Minister
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that citizens and businesses of the Czech Republic do not need to be afraid of the coming... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T23:52+0000
2022-09-18T23:52+0000
2022-09-18T23:49+0000
energy crisis in europe
czech republic
europe
electricity
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106953/72/1069537277_0:0:2272:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_4fef56f066dfb856a8e24573f94ea4d6.jpg
"Autumn is coming, many of you are probably worried about whether you will cope with the energy situation this winter. However, we [government] have ensured sufficient gas reserves in case Russia stops supplying energy resources," Fiala said in his address to the nation.Gas storage facilities are almost full, Fiala noted, adding that in addition, a gas terminal is starting to operate in the Netherlands, in which the Czech Republic has reserved volumes that makeup one-third of the country's annual consumption.Fiala also recalled that the government decided this week to set maximum energy prices for the population, individual entrepreneurs, and a number of institutions, such as schools. In addition, large funds have been allocated for firms and enterprises so that they can compensate for the high energy prices, Fiala said.The maximum price for electricity in the Czech Republic is now 6 crowns ($0.24) for 1 kilowatt-hour, while the gas price is 3 crowns ($0.12) for 1 kilowatt-hour.At the same time, Fiala urged citizens to try to reduce energy consumption.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/norway-accused-of-profiting-indecently-from-energy-crisis-pummeling-europe-1100898719.html
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106953/72/1069537277_0:0:2272:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_a7f5e3d82fda696a47545881ee6fb8cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
czech republic, europe, electricity, gas
czech republic, europe, electricity, gas
Czech Government to Provide Companies With Energy at Affordable Prices - Prime Minister
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that citizens and businesses of the Czech Republic do not need to be afraid of the coming winter, as the country's authorities are doing everything to ensure that gas and electricity are sold at affordable prices.
"Autumn is coming, many of you are probably worried about whether you will cope with the energy situation this winter. However, we [government] have ensured sufficient gas reserves in case Russia stops supplying energy resources," Fiala said in his address to the nation.
Gas storage facilities are almost full, Fiala noted, adding that in addition, a gas terminal is starting to operate in the Netherlands, in which the Czech Republic has reserved volumes that makeup one-third of the country's annual consumption.
Fiala also recalled that the government decided this week to set maximum energy prices for the population, individual entrepreneurs, and a number of institutions, such as schools. In addition, large funds have been allocated for firms and enterprises so that they can compensate for the high energy prices, Fiala said.
The maximum price for electricity in the Czech Republic is now 6 crowns ($0.24) for 1 kilowatt-hour, while the gas price is 3 crowns ($0.12) for 1 kilowatt-hour.
At the same time, Fiala urged citizens to try to reduce energy consumption.