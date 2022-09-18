International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Czech Government to Provide Companies With Energy at Affordable Prices - Prime Minister
Czech Government to Provide Companies With Energy at Affordable Prices - Prime Minister
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that citizens and businesses of the Czech Republic do not need to be afraid of the coming... 18.09.2022
"Autumn is coming, many of you are probably worried about whether you will cope with the energy situation this winter. However, we [government] have ensured sufficient gas reserves in case Russia stops supplying energy resources," Fiala said in his address to the nation.Gas storage facilities are almost full, Fiala noted, adding that in addition, a gas terminal is starting to operate in the Netherlands, in which the Czech Republic has reserved volumes that makeup one-third of the country's annual consumption.Fiala also recalled that the government decided this week to set maximum energy prices for the population, individual entrepreneurs, and a number of institutions, such as schools. In addition, large funds have been allocated for firms and enterprises so that they can compensate for the high energy prices, Fiala said.The maximum price for electricity in the Czech Republic is now 6 crowns ($0.24) for 1 kilowatt-hour, while the gas price is 3 crowns ($0.12) for 1 kilowatt-hour.At the same time, Fiala urged citizens to try to reduce energy consumption.
czech republic
czech republic, europe, electricity, gas
23:52 GMT 18.09.2022
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that citizens and businesses of the Czech Republic do not need to be afraid of the coming winter, as the country's authorities are doing everything to ensure that gas and electricity are sold at affordable prices.
"Autumn is coming, many of you are probably worried about whether you will cope with the energy situation this winter. However, we [government] have ensured sufficient gas reserves in case Russia stops supplying energy resources," Fiala said in his address to the nation.
Gas storage facilities are almost full, Fiala noted, adding that in addition, a gas terminal is starting to operate in the Netherlands, in which the Czech Republic has reserved volumes that makeup one-third of the country's annual consumption.
Fiala also recalled that the government decided this week to set maximum energy prices for the population, individual entrepreneurs, and a number of institutions, such as schools. In addition, large funds have been allocated for firms and enterprises so that they can compensate for the high energy prices, Fiala said.
The maximum price for electricity in the Czech Republic is now 6 crowns ($0.24) for 1 kilowatt-hour, while the gas price is 3 crowns ($0.12) for 1 kilowatt-hour.
At the same time, Fiala urged citizens to try to reduce energy consumption.
