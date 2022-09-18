International
LIVE: Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev, as Protesters Demand President to Resign Amid Energy Crisis
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday to allow the Caribbean island to tap federal funds ahead of...
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts," the White House said.The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm is nearing hurricane strength and is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later in the day. Torrential rains and mudslides are expected.
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm

13:45 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 18.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Carlos GiustiA Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is cautiously reopening beaches, restaurants, churches, malls, and hair salons under strict conditions as the U.S. territory emerges from a two-month lockdown despite dozens of new coronavirus cases reported daily.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico’s emergency declaration on Sunday to allow the Caribbean island to tap federal funds ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona.
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts," the White House said.
The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm is nearing hurricane strength and is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later in the day. Torrential rains and mudslides are expected.
Tropical Storm Fiona to Become Hurricane After Striking Caribbean, Could Threaten US East Coast
16 September, 23:17 GMT
16 September, 23:17 GMT
