Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm

Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico’s emergency declaration on Sunday to allow the Caribbean island to tap federal funds ahead of... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts," the White House said.The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm is nearing hurricane strength and is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later in the day. Torrential rains and mudslides are expected.

