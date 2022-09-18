https://sputniknews.com/20220918/biden-declares-emergency-for-puerto-rico-ahead-of-tropical-storm-1100931051.html
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday to allow the Caribbean island to tap federal funds ahead of...
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts," the White House said.The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm is nearing hurricane strength and is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later in the day. Torrential rains and mudslides are expected.
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm
13:45 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 18.09.2022)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday to allow the Caribbean island to tap federal funds ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona.
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts," the White House said.
The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm is nearing hurricane strength and is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later in the day. Torrential rains and mudslides are expected.