Weekly News Wrap-up; Iran Joins SCO; Protests in Haiti; Russia/China Alliance
The presidents of China and Russia met at the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting to discuss the future of the Eurasian strategic alliance. 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Florida has flown a plane load of immigrants to a posh New England resort town. Also, Europe is fracturing over the Ukraine conflict due to increasing economic pain from sanctions.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden announces that he has a deal to avoid a railway strike. Also, many poor Americans are sacrificed as the US government has moved all priorities to its neocon foreign policy.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The Black Alliance for Peace is holding a month-long protest against Africom. Also, we discuss the imperialist oppression of Cuba and Haiti.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Let Roe Go: Winning Abortion Rights," and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Lancet has announced that the US held up important research into the origins of COVID. Also, the EU is about to face reality on sanctions and congress looks to up the ante in the Pacific region.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, join us for the weekly wrap-up panel. 10,000+ sign a letter urging President Biden to reverse the "Terrorism" designation for Cuba and violent protests flare up in Haiti over fuel price hikes and rampant crime.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
