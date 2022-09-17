https://sputniknews.com/20220917/slavery-glorified-in-movie-the-woman-king-depicting-dahomey-warriors-as-heroes-twitterati-claim-1100904771.html

Slavery 'Glorified' in Movie 'The Woman King' Depicting Dahomey Warriors as Heroes, Twitterati Claim

The film about the Dahomey Amazons, also known as the Agojie, was reportedly intended to depict strong fearless women fighting for their people, in accordance with how Maria Bellow, who wrote the story, saw them after learning their history during a visit to Benin, home of the Dahomey tribe.However, as the film premiered at movie theaters across the US, some Twitter users were outraged, arguing that it appeared to justify the slave trade.It’s estimated that from the 1720s to 1852, when the British imposed a naval blockade on the slave trade, the rulers of Dahomey sold hundreds of thousands of people from neighboring tribes and nations to the British, French, Portuguese, and others.Despite the storm of negative reactions, there were also some who supported the film, saying it was informative and educational, accusing most of their Twitter opponents of probably not watching the movie.The film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello. The film also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.

