International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/serbias-vucic-vows-to-maintain-military-neutrality-1100897385.html
Serbia's Vucic Vows to Maintain Military Neutrality
Serbia's Vucic Vows to Maintain Military Neutrality
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic promised on Saturday that Belgrade would remain non-aligned as Europe continues pushing the western... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-17T11:01+0000
2022-09-17T11:01+0000
world
aleksandar vucic
serbia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097985118_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_4c2f490d9dcf1dbaf005837e13e4335e.jpg
"Serbia has chosen the path of military neutrality and has been following it steadily and firmly," Vucic told Serbian cadets ahead of a parade in Belgrade.Vucic said last weekend that EU, German and French envoys had tried to make him side with the European Union during their recent visit to Belgrade. The EU has been pressing Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s independence to secure its future in the bloc.The Serbian leader said his country did not pose a threat to anyone but was committed to bolstering its own security, supporting the next generation of officers and enhancing the national defense industry.Serbia will never give up "even one inch of its territory in Kosovo and Metohija," the Serbian president said, referring to Kosovo, a breakaway southwestern region of Serbia that proclaimed independence in 2008.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097985118_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00b088fade54a0a7defae7b1f3f5155e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aleksandar vucic, serbia
aleksandar vucic, serbia

Serbia's Vucic Vows to Maintain Military Neutrality

11:01 GMT 17.09.2022
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic promised on Saturday that Belgrade would remain non-aligned as Europe continues pushing the western Balkan nation to pick a side in its conflict with Russia.
"Serbia has chosen the path of military neutrality and has been following it steadily and firmly," Vucic told Serbian cadets ahead of a parade in Belgrade.
Vucic said last weekend that EU, German and French envoys had tried to make him side with the European Union during their recent visit to Belgrade. The EU has been pressing Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s independence to secure its future in the bloc.
The Serbian leader said his country did not pose a threat to anyone but was committed to bolstering its own security, supporting the next generation of officers and enhancing the national defense industry.
"We will develop and strengthen the defense industry, increase its capacity and expand the range of products," Vucic said in the address.
Serbia will never give up "even one inch of its territory in Kosovo and Metohija," the Serbian president said, referring to Kosovo, a breakaway southwestern region of Serbia that proclaimed independence in 2008.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала