Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson - Emergency Services
Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson - Emergency Services
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A sabotage group has been neutralized in the city of Kherson, local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, several shots were heard in the city center, with preliminary reports indicating that an operation to eliminate the sabotage group was underway.Russian forces are fully controlling the situation in Kherson, the official noted.The Kherson region and most of the Zaporozhye region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson - Emergency Services

19:52 GMT 17.09.2022
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A sabotage group has been neutralized in the city of Kherson, local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, several shots were heard in the city center, with preliminary reports indicating that an operation to eliminate the sabotage group was underway.
"The sabotage group has been largely eliminated. Only some pockets of resistance remain, which are also being neutralized," an emergency services official said.
Russian forces are fully controlling the situation in Kherson, the official noted.
Russian FSB squad prepares to storm apartment with suspected neo-Nazi organization members plotting to kill media figures. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region
12 September, 09:03 GMT
The Kherson region and most of the Zaporozhye region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
