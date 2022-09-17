https://sputniknews.com/20220917/sabotage-group-neutralized-in-kherson---emergency-services-1100912327.html

Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson - Emergency Services

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A sabotage group has been neutralized in the city of Kherson, local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday. 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

kherson

sabotage

russian forces

Earlier in the day, several shots were heard in the city center, with preliminary reports indicating that an operation to eliminate the sabotage group was underway.Russian forces are fully controlling the situation in Kherson, the official noted.The Kherson region and most of the Zaporozhye region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

kherson

