International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/russian-red-cross-says-italian-journalist-injured-in-kherson-received-treatment-in-russia-1100905255.html
Russian Red Cross Says Italian Journalist Injured in Kherson Received Treatment in Russia
Russian Red Cross Says Italian Journalist Injured in Kherson Received Treatment in Russia
MOSCOW/ROME (Sputnik) - An Italian journalist, Mattia Sorbi, who received an injury from a Ukrainian mine in the Kherson region, has been treated in Russia and... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-17T14:18+0000
2022-09-17T14:25+0000
russia
red cross
journalist
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100317479_0:67:1200:742_1920x0_80_0_0_2ddd5a0f3faffd0ce84bfbff1c33f659.jpg
The Russian defense ministry stated on September 8 that officers rescued an Italian journalist who was covering the fighting from the side of the Ukrainian troops. Sorbi was admitted to the intensive care unit with multiple shrapnel wounds and received the necessary medical care.The President of the Russian Red Cross, Pavel Savchuk, noted that the Italian Red Cross appealed to the Russian side to help with Sorbi's situation."The President of the Italian Red Cross, Francesco Rocca, asked us to help return the journalist to Italy. And we quickly responded to the request... We got in touch with Mattia, found out that he was well cared for, and that his condition was stable. The Kherson hospital, where the journalist was staying, ensured his transportation to Crimea, where the Russian Red Cross took him in and provided for his further logistics," Savchuk explained.Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published a photo of Sorbi on stretchers being carried up on board a plane. The newspaper noted that the plane, which was provided by the crisis center of the Italian foreign ministry, will head to Istanbul and then fly to Milan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100317479_62:0:1139:808_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf1f89764217a1580bc485a54b90985.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
red cross, journalist, italy
red cross, journalist, italy

Russian Red Cross Says Italian Journalist Injured in Kherson Received Treatment in Russia

14:18 GMT 17.09.2022 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 17.09.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / A hospital bed
A hospital bed - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW/ROME (Sputnik) - An Italian journalist, Mattia Sorbi, who received an injury from a Ukrainian mine in the Kherson region, has been treated in Russia and is traveling back home, the Russian Red Cross (RRC) said on Saturday.
The Russian defense ministry stated on September 8 that officers rescued an Italian journalist who was covering the fighting from the side of the Ukrainian troops. Sorbi was admitted to the intensive care unit with multiple shrapnel wounds and received the necessary medical care.
"An Italian journalist, who was injured by a mine in the Kherson region, has been treated and is already on his way back to Italy. The Russian Red Cross, the oldest humanitarian organization in the country, organized the treatment of the foreign journalist in Russia, provided assistance and transportation," the RRC said.
The President of the Russian Red Cross, Pavel Savchuk, noted that the Italian Red Cross appealed to the Russian side to help with Sorbi's situation.
"The President of the Italian Red Cross, Francesco Rocca, asked us to help return the journalist to Italy. And we quickly responded to the request... We got in touch with Mattia, found out that he was well cared for, and that his condition was stable. The Kherson hospital, where the journalist was staying, ensured his transportation to Crimea, where the Russian Red Cross took him in and provided for his further logistics," Savchuk explained.
Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published a photo of Sorbi on stretchers being carried up on board a plane. The newspaper noted that the plane, which was provided by the crisis center of the Italian foreign ministry, will head to Istanbul and then fly to Milan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала