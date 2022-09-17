Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Alleged Discovery of Izyum Mass Graves a 'Monstrous Provocation'

https://sputniknews.com/20220917/russian-envoy-to-canada-calls-discovery-of-graves-in-izyum-monstrous-provocation-1100890429.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reports of mass graves being discovered in Izyum, Ukraine is another monstrous provocation by Kiev in a bid to repeat Bucha in a new... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

"The Kiev regime fills information spaces with lies about crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Russian troops in Izyum," Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday. "We are talking about another monstrous provocation, about an attempt to stage 'Bucha' in a new way. All this is being done on the eve of the opening of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in order to try to mobilize a certain part of the Western public on the Ukrainian topic."That Western media and officials immediately pick up "fabrications of Kiev" about the alleged crimes against humanity in Izyum without double-checking is simply an indicator of how aggressive the information war is against Russia, Stepanov said.At the same time, Stepanov said he is optimistic that the truth about Izyum will come out as was the case with the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.On Friday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that mass burial sites were found in Izyum following the Russian troops' withdrawal from the Kharkov region in early September with more than 400 bodies found so far.

