International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/russian-envoy-to-canada-calls-discovery-of-graves-in-izyum-monstrous-provocation-1100890429.html
Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Alleged Discovery of Izyum Mass Graves a 'Monstrous Provocation'
Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Alleged Discovery of Izyum Mass Graves a 'Monstrous Provocation'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reports of mass graves being discovered in Izyum, Ukraine is another monstrous provocation by Kiev in a bid to repeat Bucha in a new... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-17T06:08+0000
2022-09-17T06:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
provocation
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097176540_0:218:3118:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_c3891184f0e087e12c255b4220ce948e.jpg
"The Kiev regime fills information spaces with lies about crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Russian troops in Izyum," Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday. "We are talking about another monstrous provocation, about an attempt to stage 'Bucha' in a new way. All this is being done on the eve of the opening of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in order to try to mobilize a certain part of the Western public on the Ukrainian topic."That Western media and officials immediately pick up "fabrications of Kiev" about the alleged crimes against humanity in Izyum without double-checking is simply an indicator of how aggressive the information war is against Russia, Stepanov said.At the same time, Stepanov said he is optimistic that the truth about Izyum will come out as was the case with the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.On Friday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that mass burial sites were found in Izyum following the Russian troops' withdrawal from the Kharkov region in early September with more than 400 bodies found so far.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/russian-mod-kiev-preparing-provocation-at-zaporozhye-npp-during-un-secretary-generals-visit-1099717943.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097176540_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2784c27e8b3faea9c40861c04afc95c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, provocation, russia
ukraine, provocation, russia

Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Alleged Discovery of Izyum Mass Graves a 'Monstrous Provocation'

06:08 GMT 17.09.2022 (Updated: 06:23 GMT 17.09.2022)
© Sputnik /  / Go to the mediabankVehicles drive along a road in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine
Vehicles drive along a road in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
© Sputnik /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reports of mass graves being discovered in Izyum, Ukraine is another monstrous provocation by Kiev in a bid to repeat Bucha in a new way and mobilize the Western public amid the United Nations General Assembly next week, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
"The Kiev regime fills information spaces with lies about crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Russian troops in Izyum," Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday. "We are talking about another monstrous provocation, about an attempt to stage 'Bucha' in a new way. All this is being done on the eve of the opening of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in order to try to mobilize a certain part of the Western public on the Ukrainian topic."
That Western media and officials immediately pick up "fabrications of Kiev" about the alleged crimes against humanity in Izyum without double-checking is simply an indicator of how aggressive the information war is against Russia, Stepanov said.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2022
Russia
Russian MoD: Kiev Preparing Provocation at Zaporozhye NPP During UN Secretary General's Visit
18 August, 06:17 GMT
At the same time, Stepanov said he is optimistic that the truth about Izyum will come out as was the case with the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
On Friday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that mass burial sites were found in Izyum following the Russian troops' withdrawal from the Kharkov region in early September with more than 400 bodies found so far.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала