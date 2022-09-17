https://sputniknews.com/20220917/pelosi-to-armenia-berlin-seizes-russian-assets-modi-and-putin-meet-1100881749.html

Pelosi to Armenia? Berlin Seizes Russian Assets, Modi and Putin Meet

Pelosi to Armenia? Berlin Seizes Russian Assets, Modi and Putin Meet

Did the White House broker a deal between rail companies and unions, or is it a set up? Workers across industries are striking to recover wages being eroded by... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T08:33+0000

2022-09-17T08:33+0000

2022-09-17T08:33+0000

lebanon

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

armenia

obesity

political misfits

nancy pelosi

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100881545_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cecd6889b5852cd4ffc703bd05ec54ee.png

Pelosi to Armenia? Berlin Seizes Russian Assets, Modi and Putin Meet Did the White House broker a deal between rail companies and unions, or is it a set up? Workers across industries are striking to recover wages being eroded by inflation.

Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier tells Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte what exactly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can do for Armenia. He also asks whether state seizures of foreign assets in Europe will remain confined to the energy industry, discusses the banking crisis in Lebanon, and breaks down the significance of the relationship between India and Russia.Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses how Americans understand and treat obesity, why insurance companies balk at paying for preventative medicine, and how seriously the US needs to take the threat of polio.Author and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon, who hosts The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, discusses the meeting between US President Joe Biden and the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, and Biden's track record on domestic marijuana reform.Sputnik News analyst and producer Rae Valencia joins to break down the latest Harvard Harris Poll tracking competitive House and Senate midterm races.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

lebanon

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

lebanon, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), armenia, obesity, аудио, nancy pelosi, radio, radio sputnik