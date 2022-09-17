https://sputniknews.com/20220917/pelosi-to-armenia-berlin-seizes-russian-assets-modi-and-putin-meet-1100881749.html
Pelosi to Armenia? Berlin Seizes Russian Assets, Modi and Putin Meet
Did the White House broker a deal between rail companies and unions, or is it a set up? Workers across industries are striking to recover wages being eroded by inflation.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier tells Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte what exactly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can do for Armenia. He also asks whether state seizures of foreign assets in Europe will remain confined to the energy industry, discusses the banking crisis in Lebanon, and breaks down the significance of the relationship between India and Russia.Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses how Americans understand and treat obesity, why insurance companies balk at paying for preventative medicine, and how seriously the US needs to take the threat of polio.Author and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon, who hosts The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, discusses the meeting between US President Joe Biden and the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, and Biden's track record on domestic marijuana reform.Sputnik News analyst and producer Rae Valencia joins to break down the latest Harvard Harris Poll tracking competitive House and Senate midterm races.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier tells Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte what exactly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can do for Armenia. He also asks whether state seizures of foreign assets in Europe will remain confined to the energy industry, discusses the banking crisis in Lebanon, and breaks down the significance of the relationship between India and Russia.
Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses how Americans understand and treat obesity, why insurance companies balk at paying for preventative medicine, and how seriously the US needs to take the threat of polio.
Author and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon, who hosts The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, discusses the meeting between US President Joe Biden and the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, and Biden's track record on domestic marijuana reform.
Sputnik News analyst and producer Rae Valencia joins to break down the latest Harvard Harris Poll tracking competitive House and Senate midterm races.
