https://sputniknews.com/20220917/paris-to-turn-off-lights-earlier-at-louvre-pyramid-starting-saturday-1100900182.html

Paris to Turn Off Lights Earlier at Louvre Pyramid Starting Saturday

Paris to Turn Off Lights Earlier at Louvre Pyramid Starting Saturday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lights inside the Louvre Pyramid will go out earlier starting Saturday, in what the French culture minister said was a "symbolic gesture"... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T12:37+0000

2022-09-17T12:37+0000

2022-09-17T12:37+0000

world

france

louvre

palace of versailles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100899781_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f8db1128a0771462b9c8e92d81f70608.jpg

The glass-and-steel pyramid outside the Louvre museum is lit up from the inside until 1 a.m. every night. Minister Rima Abdul Malak said during a morning show on France 2 television channel that illumination would be out two hours earlier than usual.The Palace of Versailles will go dark at 11 p.m. starting next week, an hour earlier than normal, while lights at Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower will be out at 11:45 p.m., instead of 1 a.m., starting September 23.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, louvre, palace of versailles