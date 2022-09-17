International
Paris to Turn Off Lights Earlier at Louvre Pyramid Starting Saturday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lights inside the Louvre Pyramid will go out earlier starting Saturday, in what the French culture minister said was a "symbolic gesture"... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Palace of Versailles will go dark at 11 p.m. starting next week, an hour earlier than normal, while lights at Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower will be out at 11:45 p.m., instead of 1 a.m., starting September 23.
france, louvre, palace of versailles
Paris to Turn Off Lights Earlier at Louvre Pyramid Starting Saturday

12:37 GMT 17.09.2022
