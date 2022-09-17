LIVE UPDATES: US, Ukraine Discuss Supplies of Patriot, F-16 and Gray Eagle Drones, Reports Say

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

The Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on the Donbass region, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.