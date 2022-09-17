International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: US, Ukraine Discuss Supplies of Patriot, F-16 and Gray Eagle Drones, Reports Say
LIVE UPDATES: US, Ukraine Discuss Supplies of Patriot, F-16 and Gray Eagle Drones, Reports Say
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
Army Spc. Timothy Jones operates a Patriot missile battery in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2010. The Defense Department announced Oct. 11, 2019, that it will deploy two Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia.

LIVE UPDATES: US, Ukraine Discuss Supplies of Patriot, F-16 and Gray Eagle Drones, Reports Say

04:36 GMT 17.09.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian aggression.
The Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on the Donbass region, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
04:36 GMT 17.09.2022
US, Ukraine Discuss Supplies of Patriot, F-16 and Gray Eagle Drones, Reports Say
