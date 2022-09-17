International
LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars at Kyrgyzstan's Village, Bishkek Says
LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars at Kyrgyzstan's Village, Bishkek Says
Clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border broke out on Wednesday morning. The Kyrgyz border service said that the Tajik side took up combat positions on the...
A Kyrgyz special forces soldier guards the Golovnoy watershed, where the first clashes between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards began near Tajik border, near the village of Kok-Tash, some 1,000 kilometres from Bishkek on May 5, 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars at Kyrgyzstan's Village, Bishkek Says

04:42 GMT 17.09.2022
India
Clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border broke out on Wednesday morning. The Kyrgyz border service said that the Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border. However, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards shelled the Tajik border guards' positions.
Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan continued on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Fierce fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day, along almost the entire border.
Later, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the heads of the special services of the two countries agreed on a ceasefire. But a few hours later, the parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
05:31 GMT 17.09.2022
Tajik Military Opened Mortar Fire on Kyrgyz Village of Dostuk - Kyrgyzstan Border Service
The Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Dostuk, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of 11:15 a.m. [local time, 05:15 GMT] the Tajik side fired mortars at the village of Dostuk in the Batken Region. The Tajik side opened fire on the village from three mortar units," the office's spokesperson said.

The units of the border service of the UKMK, stationed in the Batken region, counter the enemy's attack, the spokesperson added.
04:43 GMT 17.09.2022
Number of Injured Kyrgyz in Clashes With Tajikistan Rises to 103 - Health Ministry
The number of wounded Kyrgyz nationals in armed clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has risen to 103, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

The Kyrgyz side on Friday reported 24 dead and 87 injured as a result of the clashes.

"As of 9:00 a.m. [local time, 03:00 GMT] on September 17, the number of wounded admitted to healthcare facilities was 103, and five of them have been sent to ambulatory medical care," the ministry's spokesperson said.

The press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Saturday morning that the Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Pasky-Aryk around 8:50 a.m. local time (02:50 GMT).
04:42 GMT 17.09.2022
Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars at Kyrgyzstan's Village, Bishkek Says
The Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Pasky-Aryk, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In violation of agreements reached earlier, from 8:50 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. [local time, from 02:50 to 02:55 GMT], the Tajik side fired mortars at the village of Pasky-Aryk in the Batken Region," the office's spokesperson said.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense, he added.

"Personnel of the units of the border guard service of Kyrgyzstan's UKMK, deployed in the Batken Region, are taking measures to stabilize the existing situation," the spokesperson said.

He added that the night on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where fierce armed clashes took place between the armed forces of the two countries on Friday, "passed quietly, without incidents."
