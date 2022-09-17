LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars at Kyrgyzstan's Village, Bishkek Says

Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan continued on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Fierce fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day, along almost the entire border.
Later, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the heads of the special services of the two countries agreed on a ceasefire. But a few hours later, the parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.
