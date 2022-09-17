Libyan Army Detains Hundreds of Chadians After Four Poachers From Libya Arrested, Reports Say
© AP Photo / Jason StraziusoFILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, a Maasai boy and his dog stand near the skeleton of an elephant killed by poachers outside of Arusha, Tanzania. Investigators who collected DNA from the tusks of slain elephants and painstakingly looked for matches in the vast African continent have identified two large areas where the slaughter has been occurring on an industrial scale, Tanzania in the east and a cross-border region encompassing several nations in the central-western part of Africa, according to a study published on Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Jason Straziuso, File)
© AP Photo / Jason Straziuso
According to the African Wildlife Foundation, an Africa-based global conservation organization protecting wildlife, poachers kill thousands of endangered animals every day in Africa alone. Chad is among those countries facing the problem of illegal animal killing.
400 hundred Chadians have been detained on the streets of the Libyan city Ajdabiya in response to the Chadian government's arrest of four Libyan men suspected of poaching endangered animals, according to The Guardian. The arrest was reportedly conducted by a militia linked to warlord Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army.
Some of the detained Chadians are thought to be illegal migrants, the newspaper states, citing an unnamed security source in Libya.
Previously, Chadian authorities arrested four Libyans accused of poaching in the country and entering Chad illegally, The Libya Observer reported, citing a statement by the Chadian government, on September 13.
It was also stated that hunting rifles and some ammunition were seized during the arrest.
Chad’s Environment Minister,Mahamat Ahmat Lazina told reporters from The Guardian that five vehicles had entered Chad from Libya and were pursued by Chadian security forces. Three of the vehicles managed to get away. He also added that the four men could face up to five years in prison if they are found guilty.
"The four hunters have been active in the area for several years and accused of hunting animals in the area such as wild cattle and deer," the governor of Chad's Ennedi region, Isakha Malwa Jamous, said, per The Libya Observer.
Chad has been struggling with the issue of poaching for a long time. In 2013, poachers slaughtered 89 elephants, including 33 pregnant females and 15 calves, the WWF and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said, citing local officials.