https://sputniknews.com/20220917/libyan-army-detains-hundreds-of-chadians-after-four-poachers-from-libya-arrested-reports-say-1100897516.html

Libyan Army Detains Hundreds of Chadians After Four Poachers From Libya Arrested, Reports Say

Libyan Army Detains Hundreds of Chadians After Four Poachers From Libya Arrested, Reports Say

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, an Africa-based global conservation organization protecting wildlife, poachers kill thousands of endangered... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T14:19+0000

2022-09-17T14:19+0000

2022-09-17T14:19+0000

africa

africa

chad

libya

poachers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100905207_0:138:3151:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_5568f19ce775e39f40bb9bead8b8354d.jpg

400 hundred Chadians have been detained on the streets of the Libyan city Ajdabiya in response to the Chadian government's arrest of four Libyan men suspected of poaching endangered animals, according to The Guardian. The arrest was reportedly conducted by a militia linked to warlord Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army.Some of the detained Chadians are thought to be illegal migrants, the newspaper states, citing an unnamed security source in Libya.Previously, Chadian authorities arrested four Libyans accused of poaching in the country and entering Chad illegally, The Libya Observer reported, citing a statement by the Chadian government, on September 13. It was also stated that hunting rifles and some ammunition were seized during the arrest.Chad’s Environment Minister,Mahamat Ahmat Lazina told reporters from The Guardian that five vehicles had entered Chad from Libya and were pursued by Chadian security forces. Three of the vehicles managed to get away. He also added that the four men could face up to five years in prison if they are found guilty.Chad has been struggling with the issue of poaching for a long time. In 2013, poachers slaughtered 89 elephants, including 33 pregnant females and 15 calves, the WWF and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said, citing local officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/poaching-biggest-threat-to-global-tiger-population-indian-official-says-1100383386.html

africa

chad

libya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

africa, chad, libya, poachers