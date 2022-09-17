https://sputniknews.com/20220917/kiev-has-resumed-shelling-of-area-around-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-russian-mod-1100896210.html

Kiev Has Resumed Shelling of Area Around Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant: Russian MoD

Ukrainian forces have spent months targeting the massive nuclear power facility with artillery fire. The Russian military, Moscow and the local pro-Russian... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military has resumed the shelling of areas near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but failed to provoke a nuclear emergency, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov has reported."The Kiev regime has resumed its provocations threatening to create a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant. During the course of the day, two shelling attacks were recorded on the dacha village of Volna, and a thermal power substation in the immediate vicinity of the NPP. In total, 15 shells were fired from the Nikopol area of the Dnepropetrovsk region. Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suppressed by return fire," Konashenkov said in a briefing Saturday."The radiation situation at the ZNPP remains normal," the officer added.The Russian military and Zaporozhye's pro-Russian civilian administration have spent months reporting on the Ukrainian military's shelling of the nuclear facility - which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and which ordinarily generates about one fifth of all of Ukraine's electricity.The plant shut down its only remaining operational reactor last week after shelling damaged the power lines serving the plant, threatening Ukraine with rolling blackouts.

