https://sputniknews.com/20220917/kiev-has-resumed-shelling-of-area-around-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-russian-mod-1100896210.html
Kiev Has Resumed Shelling of Area Around Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant: Russian MoD
Kiev Has Resumed Shelling of Area Around Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant: Russian MoD
Ukrainian forces have spent months targeting the massive nuclear power facility with artillery fire. The Russian military, Moscow and the local pro-Russian... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-17T10:11+0000
2022-09-17T10:11+0000
2022-09-17T10:26+0000
nuclear power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100896210.jpg?1663410416
The Ukrainian military has resumed the shelling of areas near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but failed to provoke a nuclear emergency, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov has reported."The Kiev regime has resumed its provocations threatening to create a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant. During the course of the day, two shelling attacks were recorded on the dacha village of Volna, and a thermal power substation in the immediate vicinity of the NPP. In total, 15 shells were fired from the Nikopol area of the Dnepropetrovsk region. Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suppressed by return fire," Konashenkov said in a briefing Saturday."The radiation situation at the ZNPP remains normal," the officer added.The Russian military and Zaporozhye's pro-Russian civilian administration have spent months reporting on the Ukrainian military's shelling of the nuclear facility - which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and which ordinarily generates about one fifth of all of Ukraine's electricity.The plant shut down its only remaining operational reactor last week after shelling damaged the power lines serving the plant, threatening Ukraine with rolling blackouts.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear power
Kiev Has Resumed Shelling of Area Around Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant: Russian MoD
10:11 GMT 17.09.2022 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 17.09.2022)
Being updated
Ukrainian forces have spent months targeting the massive nuclear power facility with artillery fire. The Russian military, Moscow and the local pro-Russian administration of Zaporozhye region have slammed Kiev over the attacks, and warned that the strikes threaten to unleash a nuclear catastrophe which could consume the whole of Europe.
The Ukrainian military has resumed the shelling of areas near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but failed to provoke a nuclear emergency, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov has reported.
"The Kiev regime has resumed its provocations threatening to create a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant. During the course of the day, two shelling attacks were recorded on the dacha village of Volna, and a thermal power substation in the immediate vicinity of the NPP. In total, 15 shells were fired from the Nikopol area of the Dnepropetrovsk region. Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suppressed by return fire," Konashenkov said in a briefing Saturday.
"The radiation situation at the ZNPP remains normal," the officer added.
The Russian military and Zaporozhye's pro-Russian civilian administration have spent months reporting on the Ukrainian military's shelling of the nuclear facility - which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and which ordinarily generates about one fifth of all of Ukraine's electricity.
The plant shut down its only remaining operational reactor last week after shelling damaged the power lines serving the plant, threatening Ukraine with rolling blackouts.