'I’ll Bring Gel, You Bring Hairspray': Newsom - DeSantis Feud Gets ‘Hairy’ Over Border Crisis

'I’ll Bring Gel, You Bring Hairspray': Newsom - DeSantis Feud Gets ‘Hairy’ Over Border Crisis

17.09.2022, Sputnik International

The long-running spat between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went to a whole new level on Friday, with the Democrat challenging his Republican counterpart to a debate on CNN.Newsom went on Twitter to call out DeSantis for “playing politics with people’s lives,” and suggested they “take this up”.“I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day," Newsom tweeted.The escalation in their war of words, raging for months now, came after DeSantis took credit for flying two planeloads of migrants to the affluent resort of Martha's Vineyard in frustration over the unmitigated US border crisis, saying that, "Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn't all fall on a handful of red states."Newsom penned a letter to the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling on the Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the incident. He called DeSantis’ actions “morally reprehensible,” but also maybe illegal. During a press conference on Friday, the Democratic governor continued to up the ante, branding DeSantis “a disgrace."DeSantis used his own Friday press conference to take a more personal jab at the California governor.Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis have been taking swipes at each other for months. The California governor has torched the policies and enacted laws of his Florida colleague while also unleashing a barrage of criticism on other GOP targets. Migrant policies have been just one of the issues.DeSantis, just like Texas Governor Greg Abbott, has been sending migrants to different states.While Ron DeSantis sent two planes with illegal immigrants, chiefly from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts on Wednesday, Abbott sent two buses containing over 100 migrants to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Thursday.DeSantis said that Florida isn't a sanctuary state.The Republican governors have been lambasting the Biden administration for continuing to turn a blind eye to the continuing crisis at the US southern border.Fellow Republican, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, has also adopted the approach started by Abbott in April, sending busloads of immigrants to the nation's capital, and saying in a news release that the trips, which are voluntary, are the result of “little action or assistance from the federal government”.Since Biden took office, more than a million migrants have entered the country, according to figures cited by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).Republicans have blamed the border crisis on President Joe Biden’s determination to “undo everything former President Donald Trump had done” by implementing “open border policies” and scrapping a number of restrictive measures against illegal migrants that had been set in place by the former president.

