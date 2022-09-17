International
Hunter Biden Tells Court He Can't Pay Child Support
Hunter Biden Tells Court He Can’t Pay Child Support
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a bunch of different topics from the meeting of Xi Jinping and President Putin, the U.S. economy and inflation, and the latest Hunter Biden antics in the news.
2022-09-17
2022-09-17T08:33+0000
ukraine
hunter biden
goldman sachs
economics
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
fault lines
radio
radio sputnik
Hunter Biden Tells Court He Can’t Pay Child Support
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a bunch of different topics from the meeting of Xi Jinping and President Putin, the U.S. economy and inflation, and the latest Hunter Biden antics in the news.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMark Frost - Economist, professor, consultantTyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist, Advocate, Writer, Technologist, Critical HistorianIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the ShangHai Cooperation and Europe threatening sanctions against the Chinese, despite their suffering from the energy crisis. Mark also touches on the situation in Ukraine.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Frost to discuss the latest on inflation, the economy, and how one of the biggest names in economics, Goldman Sachs, profits are way down but instead of the CEOs taking pay cuts to help, it has fallen on the shoulders of the average worker there.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Tyler Nixon on all things Hunter Biden. Tyler comments on the fact that Hunter Biden has spoken out to courts saying he's too poor to pay his child support and the hypocrisy of how he spends money on drugs and other things but is apparently poor at the same time.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Hunter Biden Tells Court He Can’t Pay Child Support

08:33 GMT 17.09.2022
Fault Lines
Hunter Biden Tells Court He Can’t Pay Child Support
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a bunch of different topics from the meeting of Xi Jinping and President Putin, the US economy and inflation, and the latest Hunter Biden antics in the news.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist, Advocate, Writer, Technologist, Critical Historian
In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Frost to discuss the latest on inflation, the economy, and how one of the biggest names in economics, Goldman Sachs, profits are way down but instead of the CEOs taking pay cuts to help, it has fallen on the shoulders of the average worker there.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Tyler Nixon on all things Hunter Biden. Tyler comments on the fact that Hunter Biden has spoken out to courts saying he's too poor to pay his child support and the hypocrisy of how he spends money on drugs and other things but is apparently poor at the same time.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Tyler Nixon on all things Hunter Biden. Tyler comments on the fact that Hunter Biden has spoken out to courts saying he's too poor to pay his child support and the hypocrisy of how he spends money on drugs and other things but is apparently poor at the same time.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
