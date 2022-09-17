https://sputniknews.com/20220917/for-people-in-caribbean-leaving-british-monarchy-more-than-symbolic-change-1100890573.html

For People in Caribbean, Leaving British Monarchy More Than Symbolic Change

Born in the Bahamas in the late 1940s when the archipelago was still under the British rule, Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean’s mother was taught in school a version of colonial history that did not focus on the suffering of the slaves who were brought to the islands against their will.In addition to shaping their version of the history, the British also left the residents of their colonies without access to proper education, the advocate added.Fortunately, for the younger generation born after the Bahamas became independent in 1973, they were able to learn more about the history of the archipelago."It is absolutely changing. Instead of taking the British secondary education examinations, we have the Bahamian secondary education examinations. At the University of Bahamas, while we just recently became a university in 2016, we were able to educate persons with bachelor's degrees that are steeped in the national development for this country. It's changing. But there's still a lot of work to do. We have 400 years of indoctrination that we're up against," the activist, who is also an associate professor of psychology at the University of Bahamas, said.Psychological ImpactIn wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, activists in a number of Commonwealth realms, especially those in the Caribbean, renewed their calls for their countries to leave the British Monarchy.As part of the legacy of the British Empire, the British Monarch continued to serve as the head of state in 15 Commonwealth realms.Following a constitutional amendment in 2021, Barbados, a Caribbean country that used to be a Commonwealth realm, transformed into a parliamentary republic when Sandra Mason was elected as the first president of the nation last November.Activists in neighboring countries in the Caribbean, including Campbell-Dean, continue to advocate for their nations to follow Barbados’ example to leave the British Monarchy.Although the transformation from a monarchy to a republic might appear to be symbolic, as the British monarch does not hold substantial political power today, the change would still carry a lot of psychological weight for the general public in the Caribbean nations, Campbell-Dean explained.As a professor who teaches psychology in her university, Campbell-Dean further illustrated the psychological impact of leaving the British Monarchy.Reparation StruggleIn addition to the symbolic move of leaving the British Monarchy to become a republic, activists in the Caribbean have been advocating for proper reparations from the United Kingdom for the centuries of suffering their ancestors experienced during the colonial era.In 2014, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Commission issued a 10-point reparation plan as part of their efforts to seek "reparatory justice for the region’s indigenous and African descendant communities who are the victims of Crimes against Humanity in the forms of genocide, slavery, slave trading, and racial apartheid."However, while the British Royal Family showed little objection when Barbados became a republic, specific reparations for those who suffered during the colonial era were very difficult to obtain from either the British Monarch or the UK government.The activist explained why reparations were much more important for people from those communities in the Caribbean.Under Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, a large number of former British colonies became independent after the Second World War.However, from Campbell-Dean’s perspective, the independence of those nations, including the Bahamas, was the result of the United Kingdom no longer being able to profit from its former colonies.The activist believes the United Kingdom needed to do much more than allowing its former colonies to become independent nations.

