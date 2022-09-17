https://sputniknews.com/20220917/dunkin-dosantis-1100887494.html

Dunkin' DoSantis

Dunkin' DoSantis

Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis is the latest Republican to jump on the political bandwagon of sending migrants seeking asylum to Democratic states as a sort... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T01:04+0000

2022-09-17T01:04+0000

2022-09-17T01:04+0000

americas

immigration

ron desantis

asylum seeker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100887576_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_c4d71531b4b794c667c43e0803521841.jpg

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration,” said a spokesperson for DeSantis. It is the latest move by Republican politicians, including the governors of Texas and Arizona, to try and stretch Democratic states’ social safety-nets thin in an effort to antagonize the Biden administration and the Democratic party over immigration policies.About 50 asylum seekers from Venezuela were packed into a small parish house near St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, where resources to assist them were sparse, including limited housing options. The asylum seekers were also given false information on where they were going. Some believed they were being taken to New York City, while others were told they were being taken to Boston.The asylum seekers have since been moved to Joint Base Cape Cod, where they will be provided shelter, food and other assistance, according to an announcement made by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Friday.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

immigration, ron desantis, asylum seeker