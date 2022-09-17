https://sputniknews.com/20220917/china-reportedly-puts-on-hold-decision-to-designate-2008-mumbai-attack-handler-as-global-terrorist-1100890020.html

China Reportedly 'Puts on Hold' Decision to Designate 2008 Mumbai Attack Handler as Global Terrorist

China on Friday placed a "technical hold" on a joint proposal by India and the US to class Pakistan-based Sajid Mir as a global terrorist under the "Al-Qaeda* and ISIL* (Dae'sh*) Sanctions Committee" of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Indian media has reported.Mir, considered the most-wanted terrorist in India, was convicted earlier this year and jailed for more than 15 years in a terror-financing case in Pakistan. New Delhi describes him as a key handler of the terrorists who attacked Mumbai in 2008.This is the third proposal since June that has been placed on "technical hold" by China.China added that it will continue to perform its duties in a "constructive and responsible manner".Last month, New Delhi slammed the practice of blocking proposals to sanction some of the world's "most notorious terrorists" under UN rules.India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said that blocking such proposals without providing any justification has brought the credibility of the UN Security Council's sanctions to an "all-time low".New Delhi believes that putting a "technical hold" helps Pakistan to improve its status at Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering.At present, Pakistan is on the FATF's "Grey List" which means that it has to overcome certain obstacles to receive financial assistance from global institutions.On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) summit, said that his country has been a victim of terrorism. "We have made huge sacrifices to defeat the monster of terrorism. Thousands of Pakistanis were martyred - brothers, sisters, mothers," he said.The SCO agreed to work towards developing a unified list of terrorists, and separatist and extremist organizations whose activities are prohibited in the territories of SCO member states.*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL) - terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries

