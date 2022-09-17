https://sputniknews.com/20220917/cases-of-russia-using-nuclear-weapons-stated-in-nuclear-doctrine-peskov-says-1100895234.html
Cases of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons Stated in Nuclear Doctrine, Peskov Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cases of when Russia will use nuclear weapons are stated in the national nuclear doctrine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Read the doctrine, everything is written there," Peskov said, answering the question of where there is a possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia, including on Russian nuclear facilities
, but assured that the situation is under control. He stressed that Russia is doing everything to prevent a negative development of events, but noted that Moscow, for the time being, is responding with restraint to Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure and terrorist attacks.
If the situation continues to develop in this way, the response will be more serious, according to Putin.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that the Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).