https://sputniknews.com/20220917/cases-of-russia-using-nuclear-weapons-stated-in-nuclear-doctrine-peskov-says-1100895234.html

Cases of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons Stated in Nuclear Doctrine, Peskov Says

Cases of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons Stated in Nuclear Doctrine, Peskov Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cases of when Russia will use nuclear weapons are stated in the national nuclear doctrine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T09:08+0000

2022-09-17T09:08+0000

2022-09-17T09:08+0000

russia

nuclear weapons

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095215971_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e31c451085459b9f30d20dcb0a133b8.jpg

"Read the doctrine, everything is written there," Peskov said, answering the question of where there is a possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia, including on Russian nuclear facilities, but assured that the situation is under control. He stressed that Russia is doing everything to prevent a negative development of events, but noted that Moscow, for the time being, is responding with restraint to Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure and terrorist attacks.If the situation continues to develop in this way, the response will be more serious, according to Putin.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that the Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, russia