Buckingham Palace Reportedly Uninvites Harry & Meghan to Queen's Pre-Funeral Reception
08:29 GMT 17.09.2022 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 17.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Dominic LipinskiFILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg.
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
The public has been able to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II who has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since 14 September. She will be there until 19 September when the late monarch will be moved to Westminster Abbey which is where her funeral will take place.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were uninvited to the reception at Buckingham Palace before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Initially, the couple received an invitation to a grand event organized by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla for world leaders and foreign royals. But now they have apparently been informed that only “working members” of the British royal family are welcome.
“The King and The Queen Consort will host heads of state and official overseas guests at Buckingham Palace before the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen. This will be an official state event," the Palace statement said.
An official event hosted by the King is scheduled for Sunday, 18 September 2022, with heads of state and official foreign guests on the invitee list.
Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at Buckingham Palace, where, along with other members of the Royal family, they met the Queen’s coffin as it arrived from Scotland.
Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in January 2020.
Queen Elizabeth II died after more than 70 years on the British throne, on 8 September at the age of 96, at Balmoral in Scotland surrounded by her family. Her eldest son, Charles, became King of the United Kingdom immediately on her death, but the official accession ceremony took place on Saturday at St James's Palace in London.
