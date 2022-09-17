https://sputniknews.com/20220917/buckingham-palace-reportedly-uninvites-harry--meghan-to-queens-pre-funeral-reception-1100891562.html

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Uninvites Harry & Meghan to Queen's Pre-Funeral Reception

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Uninvites Harry & Meghan to Queen's Pre-Funeral Reception

The public has been able to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II who has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since 14 September. She will be there until 19... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T08:29+0000

2022-09-17T08:29+0000

2022-09-17T08:42+0000

world

uk

prince harry

meghan markle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100179177_0:0:2723:1532_1920x0_80_0_0_a9eaf435f56ca71ae4b290c3889eefb0.jpg

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were uninvited to the reception at Buckingham Palace before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to The Daily Telegraph.Initially, the couple received an invitation to a grand event organized by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla for world leaders and foreign royals. But now they have apparently been informed that only “working members” of the British royal family are welcome.An official event hosted by the King is scheduled for Sunday, 18 September 2022, with heads of state and official foreign guests on the invitee list.Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at Buckingham Palace, where, along with other members of the Royal family, they met the Queen’s coffin as it arrived from Scotland.Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in January 2020.Queen Elizabeth II died after more than 70 years on the British throne, on 8 September at the age of 96, at Balmoral in Scotland surrounded by her family. Her eldest son, Charles, became King of the United Kingdom immediately on her death, but the official accession ceremony took place on Saturday at St James's Palace in London.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, prince harry, meghan markle