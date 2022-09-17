https://sputniknews.com/20220917/big-tech-views-most-conservatives-as-domestic-terrorists-1100886771.html
Big Tech Views Most Conservatives as Domestic Terrorists
Big Tech Views Most Conservatives as Domestic Terrorists
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Putin's warning of a more serious response in Ukraine
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator| The Lack of Courage in Modern Journalism, Laziness in Journalism, and Stacey AbramsMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Liberals Go Crazy in Martha's Vineyard, Democrats Don't Want Media Coverage on Immigration, and Title 42In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his experience in journalism, Addy's discussions with California Republicans, and Alan Dershowitz. Addy talked about his interview with New York Libertarian Larry Sharpe and Larry being excluded from the New York Governor race. Addy spoke about how the FBI seized the phone of Mike Lindell and Mike Lindell hired Alan Dershowitz to represent him against the FBI.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the situation at the Southern border, the Biden policy on immigration, and Marco Rubio. Mark explained his recent attendance at a Conservative conference in Florida and Ron DeSantis's comments on both illegal immigration and legal immigration. Mark discussed the illegal immigrants sent to Martha's Vineyard and Barack Obama's silence on housing these illegal immigrants at his Martha's Vineyard mansion.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Big Tech Views Most Conservatives as Domestic Terrorists
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Putin's warning of a more serious response in Ukraine, Nancy Pelosi planning to visit Armenia, Big Tech vs. Conservatives.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator| The Lack of Courage in Modern Journalism, Laziness in Journalism, and Stacey Abrams
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Liberals Go Crazy in Martha's Vineyard, Democrats Don't Want Media Coverage on Immigration, and Title 42
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his experience in journalism, Addy's discussions with California Republicans, and Alan Dershowitz. Addy talked about his interview with New York Libertarian Larry Sharpe and Larry being excluded from the New York Governor race. Addy spoke about how the FBI seized the phone of Mike Lindell and Mike Lindell hired Alan Dershowitz to represent him against the FBI.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the situation at the Southern border, the Biden policy on immigration, and Marco Rubio. Mark explained his recent attendance at a Conservative conference in Florida and Ron DeSantis's comments on both illegal immigration and legal immigration. Mark discussed the illegal immigrants sent to Martha's Vineyard and Barack Obama's silence on housing these illegal immigrants at his Martha's Vineyard mansion.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik