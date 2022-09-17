https://sputniknews.com/20220917/biden-missing-from-list-of-unga-opening-day-speakers-1100910950.html
The president of Senegal replaced Biden in his traditional second spot on the opening day of the six-day marathon that will see world leaders take to the podium in quick succession.Biden and his wife Jill were traveling to London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday. They are expected to fly back on the same day. Biden also has a meeting with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss scheduled in New York on Wednesday.
Biden Missing From List of UNGA Opening Day Speakers
18:30 GMT 17.09.2022 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 17.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden was conspicuously missing on Saturday from the draft list of heads of state and government set to address the 77th UN General Assembly in New York next Tuesday.
The president of Senegal replaced Biden in his traditional second spot on the opening day of the six-day marathon that will see world leaders take to the podium in quick succession.
Biden and his wife Jill were traveling to London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
on Monday. They are expected to fly back on the same day. Biden also has a meeting with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss scheduled in New York on Wednesday.