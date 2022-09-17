https://sputniknews.com/20220917/biden-meets-families-of-griner-whelan-detained-in-russia---white-house-1100888415.html

Biden Meets Families of Griner, Whelan Detained in Russia - White House

Biden Meets Families of Griner, Whelan Detained in Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden met with the families of US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia... 17.09.2022

Biden met separately with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, and Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, in the Oval Office, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in early August on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. She was detained for bringing vape cartridges with hashish oil into Russia in February. She pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.Whelan is serving his prison sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 to 16 years on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan. Moscow is reportedly looking for a fairer deal that would involve adding another Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, in order to have a two-for-two prisoner exchange.On Friday, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the US continues to negotiate with Russia the potential release of the Americans, but Moscow has not responded to Washington's offer on an alleged prisoner swap deal.

