Bangladeshi Minister Says Country Doesn't Want War Amid Myanmar Shelling

Bangladesh on Saturday asked Myanmar to stop firing and shelling its territory after one person was killed and six others injured within 24 hours. Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the country would raise the issue of mortar shelling and airspace violation by the Myanmar Army before the UN."Bangladesh does not want to be involved in war; thus, peaceful and diplomatic efforts are being made to resolve the matter," the minister said while briefing the media about Myanmar's ongoing firing and shelling on the Bangladesh border.The minister underlined that Myanmar's Army had not heeded repeated warnings issued through diplomatic channels.Border Guards Bangladesh said that at least six mortar shells fired from Myanmar had exploded inside Bangladesh, leaving one Rohingya dead and at least six others injured. The Myanmar Army remains tight-lipped about the firing and shelling incident.Around a million Rohingya people, mostly Muslims, have been residing in Bangladesh since the predominantly Muslim South Asian nation provided shelter to them. The Rohingyas fled Myanmar during an armed conflict in 2017.Border Guards Bangladesh have increased patrols and surveillance to avert any possible refugee crisis emanating from the Myanmar side.Earlier this month, Bangladesh summoned Myanmar's envoy three times to convey serious concerns over "indiscriminate aerial firing from Myanmar in the bordering areas, and air space violation from Myanmar."

