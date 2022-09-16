https://sputniknews.com/20220916/xi-jinping-and-vladimir-putin-meet-railway-labor-strike-averted-and-teachers-strike-across-the-us--1100831117.html
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Meet, Railway Labor Strike Averted and Teachers Strike Across the US
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Meet, Railway Labor Strike Averted and Teachers Strike Across the US
A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday has filed a... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. Noh is a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin meeting face to face. The two spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan - the first trip out of China Xi has taken in years; that in itself is notable according to Noh.Paul Wright, managing editor Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center joins the show to talk about a case in California. A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday has filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary from late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a revelation that raises serious privacy concerns.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture joins the show to talk about the labor railway strike. A tentative deal that was struck between the rail industry and unions. The agreement still has to be ratified by union members, and really does come in the nick of time - a strike by at least some unions was more than just a possibility, as the Machinists' Union had voted to authorize a strike to begin in just about two weeks. Kovalik and the Misfits discuss what the showdown says about the state of labor organization and militancy in the US at the moment.Bill Ayers, longtime educator, activist and former professor of education at the University of Illinois Chicago, where he held the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar. Professor Ayers specialized in teaching social justice, urban educational reform and children in trouble with the law. Ayers joins the show to talk about a New York Times report this week says that students in New York City's Hasidic Jewish Yeshiva schools are regularly beaten, abused, and denied a basic education, despite the fact that the schools are largely publicly financed.
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Meet, Railway Labor Strike Averted and Teachers Strike Across the US
04:40 GMT 16.09.2022
A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday has filed a lawsuit against the city.
KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. Noh is a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meeting face to face. The two spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan - the first trip out of China Xi has taken in years; that in itself is notable according to Noh.
Paul Wright, managing editor Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center joins the show to talk about a case in California. A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday has filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary from late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a revelation that raises serious privacy concerns.
Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture joins the show to talk about the labor railway strike. A tentative deal that was struck between the rail industry and unions. The agreement still has to be ratified by union members, and really does come in the nick of time - a strike by at least some unions was more than just a possibility, as the Machinists’ Union had voted to authorize a strike to begin in just about two weeks. Kovalik and the Misfits discuss what the showdown says about the state of labor organization and militancy in the US at the moment.
Bill Ayers, longtime educator, activist and former professor of education at the University of Illinois Chicago, where he held the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar. Professor Ayers specialized in teaching social justice, urban educational reform and children in trouble with the law. Ayers joins the show to talk about a New York Times report this week says that students in New York City’s Hasidic Jewish Yeshiva schools are regularly beaten, abused, and denied a basic education, despite the fact that the schools are largely publicly financed.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik