Why the Ruling Class Avoids Justice for Their Crimes

Why the Ruling Class Avoids Justice for Their Crimes

Rail Workers Tentatively Avoid Strike, Joe Manchin's Role In Poisoning West Virginia Communities, The Way Out of Jackson's Water Crisis

2022-09-16T04:23+0000

2022-09-16T04:23+0000

2022-09-16T10:23+0000

Rail Workers Tentatively Avoid Strike, Joe Manchin's Role In Poisoning West Virginia Communities, The Way Out of Jackson's Water Crisis

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the pending rail workers strike which threatens to disrupt the US economy and why rail workers are threatening to strike, how rail companies have eliminated their workforces and forced workers to effectively work without time off, how rail carriers have been supported by the law and politicians to abuse their workers without the threat of labor action, and what the future holds for the rail workers after the tentative deal struck by the Biden administration temporarily held off a strike or lockout situation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ryan Kidwiler, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in West Virginia to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act has paved the way for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, how the pipeline will sacrifice the health and safety of working and poor West Virginians, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin’s record of selling out working and poor West Virginians to support fossil fuel projects while also rejecting any form of relief for working and poor people, and how West Virginians are fighting back against this pipeline and other climate destroying projects.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Dedmond, Operations Director for Cooperation Jackson to discuss the ongoing water crisis affecting the people of Jackson, Mississippi, how systemic neglect by the Mississippi state government has left Jackson without water now and without consistent access to clean water historically, and how grassroots organizers in Jackson are meeting the needs of people who are currently without water in Jackson and working to force the state of Mississippi to bring control back to the municipality of Jackson.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the conviction of R. Kelly on child pornography charges and why his punishment is an exception to the rule of impunity that governs the crimes of the ruling class, Brett Favre’s apparent involvement in the theft of welfare funding in Mississippi, and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians by the Israeli apartheid regime.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

2022

