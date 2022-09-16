https://sputniknews.com/20220916/white-house-cryptocurrency-risks-hurting-us-financial-stability-national-security-1100849133.html

White House: Cryptocurrency Risks Hurting US Financial Stability, National Security

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The recent substantial turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets shows that digital assets risk harming the United States' financial... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

"We've seen in recent months substantial turmoil in cryptocurrency markets and these events really highlight how without proper oversight cryptocurrencies risk harming everyday Americans' financial stability and our national security," Deese told reporters.The Biden administration is recommending that US regulators and law enforcement agencies redouble efforts to crack down on illicit cryptocurrency activity in the United States, a senior official told reporters.The United States has not made any decisions to establish a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Alondra Nelson told reporters.The Biden administration released a series of reports on Friday as part of an executive order directive from March, recommending that federal financial regulators strengthen US cryptocurrency regulations in preparation for a potential US central bank digital currency (CBDC) should one be deemed to be in the US national interest.

