US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic Very Closely, Pentagon Says
US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic Very Closely, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic, US Principal Director for the...
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday.
"We're watching both Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic very closely," Pollock said during a virtual panel discussion with the Center for a New American Security.
The United States will work very closely with all of the Arctic seven nations to ensure they develop the right capabilities and interoperability in the region, including through large scale exercises, Pollock said.
The United States wants to do everything it can to keep the Arctic peaceful despite growing concerns about stability in the region due to Russian and Chinese activity, Pollock went on to say.
"The Arctic remains peaceful and we want to do everything we can to keep it that way," Pollock said during a virtual panel discussion with the Center for a New American Security. "I think there's, there's obviously growing concern about security and stability in the Arctic."