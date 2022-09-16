https://sputniknews.com/20220916/truss-to-scrap-fracking-ban-despite-forecasting-earthquake-risk-remaining-a-scientific-challenge-1100841732.html

Truss to Scrap Fracking Ban Despite Forecasting Earthquake Risk 'Remaining a Scientific Challenge’

Truss to Scrap Fracking Ban Despite Forecasting Earthquake Risk 'Remaining a Scientific Challenge’

Liz Truss, who had spoken in favour of fracking during the UK Tory leadership campaign, lifted the moratorium on the drilling technology used for extracting... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T09:14+0000

2022-09-16T09:14+0000

2022-09-16T09:14+0000

world

uk

liz truss

energy prices

fracking

kwasi kwarteng

british geological survey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104630/60/1046306096_0:158:3015:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_ae233fe663a175a11f0c7500ae8457ae.jpg

Liz Truss is determined to lift the three-year ban on the controversial hydraulic fracking practice despite a not reassuring leaked government report, according to The Guardian.The British Geological Survey (BGS) report, due to be published but delayed over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, purportedly admits that forecasting fracking-induced earthquakes and their magnitude “remains a scientific challenge”.The document cited by the outlet adds that there are still “significant existing knowledge gaps” regarding how to identify potential new fracking sites that may be able to withstand earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0.The BGS report allegedly offers little proof that there has been progress achieved to meet the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge that fracking would only be resumed if “the science shows categorically that it can be done safely”.Coming up with estimates of maximum magnitudes before and during drilling “remains challenging”, according to BGS’s review.The limited number of fracking sites across the country “makes it impossible to determine with statistical significance” the rates of “induced seismicity” and means it is “difficult to make a valid comparison” with other countries, it concluded, adding that attempts made at Preston New Road, where drilling was abandoned, “show some promise” but “provide estimates that are lower than the maximum observed magnitude.”Lack of ‘Compelling Evidence’Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique that involves drilling into the earth and directing a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer in order to release the gas and oil inside. The injection of fluid at high pressure into the rock can cause earth tremors in the earth's surface.The practice was halted in the UK in November 2019 amid concerns from the Oil and Gas Authority, opposition from ‘green’ groups and locals, and after new research triggered fears over the risk of earthquakes.Back in April, some Tories urged a rethink, claiming fracking would give the country a "competitive and reliable source of energy" amid concerns over rising energy prices.Accordingly, ex-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is now Chancellor, gave the BGS three months to carry out a scientific review of the impact of fracking and look into new techniques that might help reduce the risk of earthquakes and their magnitude. The review was also to consider whether sites outside Lancashire could be better suited for the drilling procedure. Fracking firm Cuadrilla's test operations in Lancashire caused a magnitude 2.9 tremor three years ago.At the time, in his letter to BGS, Kwarteng insisted the government "must be led by the science" in its approach to fracking, adding:Ministers had also stated in April that they would not change their minds regarding the fracking ban without "compelling new evidence".‘Setting a New Ambition’The fact that so little headway has been achieved in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes caused by the drilling practice will not deter the UK Prime Minister, according to the publication.As part of her plan to tackle the energy crisis and accelerate the UK's own domestic supply, the PM said the three-year moratorium on drilling for shale gas would be scrapped. It would allow developers to seek planning permission for fracking and get gas flowing in as soon as six months, Truss claimed. The measure is part and parcel of a broad package of support announced by Liz Truss on September 8 to tackle soaring energy prices hammering household budgets. Truss said she was "setting a new ambition for our country".The first drilling licenses are expected to be issued as early as next week, sources were cited as saying. Currently, there are 93 exploratory drilling licenses already granted for 159 areas of the country, in areas stretching from Sussex, Surrey and Dorset, to the Midlands, Yorkshire, Cheshire and Lancashire, reported The Guardian. 75% of the fracking-related sites will be automatically reactivated once the moratorium is lifted.In line with existing seismic rules, drilling is to be stopped if tremors of 0.5 or more on the Richter scale are registered. However, fracking businesses are now lobbying for the limits on seismic activity to be substantially increased, The Telegraph reported.A report by the Royal Society in 2012 stated that tremors of up to magnitude 2 were not generally felt by people above ground and fracking is not expected to cause tremors of more than magnitude 3. However, when Cuadrilla's test operations in Lancashire caused a magnitude 2.9 tremor three years ago, residents nearby complained that their homes had been shaken and the trmors caused objects to fall off shelves.Besides challenges related to the country’s geology, the fracking industry faces significant opposition from local communities and environment groups.Nonprofit Greenpeace underscored that “there have been no significant breakthroughs in the science of prediction and management of earthquakes caused by fracking”.

https://sputniknews.com/20191102/uk-introduces-fracking-moratorium-in-england-with-immediate-effect-in-light-of-seismic-activity-1077204701.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220405/uk-energy-secretary-orders-review-of-fracking-ban-amid-self-inflicted-gas-crisis-1094504201.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/how-truss-energy-bills-freeze--drilling-plans-may-amplify-uks-problems-1100554416.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, liz truss, energy prices, fracking, kwasi kwarteng, british geological survey