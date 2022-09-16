https://sputniknews.com/20220916/trump-considered-swapping-puerto-rico-for-greenland-journos-claim-1100880817.html

Trump Considered Swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland, Journos Claim

One of the book's authors also claimed that the idea to buy Greenland was actually proposed to Trump by American billionaire Robert Lauder. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump supposedly mulled offering a certain US territory to Denmark in exchange for Greenland, a new book penned by New York Times journalist Peter Baker and The New Yorker magazine journalist Susan Glasser alleges.In an article published in the NYT, Baker claimed that, even as Trump’s national security adviser at that time John Bolton regarded the purchase of Greenland as “not feasible”, Trump kept toying with the idea.Baker also alleged that the idea to buy Greenland was actually brought to Trump by American billionaire Robert Lauder who supposedly discussed it with Trump during the early days of the latter’s presidency and even offered to act as a “back channel to the Danish government to negotiate.”

