https://sputniknews.com/20220916/trump-considered-swapping-puerto-rico-for-greenland-journos-claim-1100880817.html
Trump Considered Swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland, Journos Claim
Trump Considered Swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland, Journos Claim
One of the book's authors also claimed that the idea to buy Greenland was actually proposed to Trump by American billionaire Robert Lauder. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T18:52+0000
2022-09-16T18:52+0000
2022-09-16T18:52+0000
americas
puerto rico
greenland
donald trump
exchange
plans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b0bcaa54e851d91dbcf2e5bc639da2.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump supposedly mulled offering a certain US territory to Denmark in exchange for Greenland, a new book penned by New York Times journalist Peter Baker and The New Yorker magazine journalist Susan Glasser alleges.In an article published in the NYT, Baker claimed that, even as Trump’s national security adviser at that time John Bolton regarded the purchase of Greenland as “not feasible”, Trump kept toying with the idea.Baker also alleged that the idea to buy Greenland was actually brought to Trump by American billionaire Robert Lauder who supposedly discussed it with Trump during the early days of the latter’s presidency and even offered to act as a “back channel to the Danish government to negotiate.”
americas
puerto rico
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0077e68b67888213b5bdf2fe7775f8e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
puerto rico, greenland, donald trump, exchange, plans
puerto rico, greenland, donald trump, exchange, plans
Trump Considered Swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland, Journos Claim
One of the book's authors also claimed that the idea to buy Greenland was actually proposed to Trump by American billionaire Robert Lauder.
Former US President Donald Trump supposedly mulled offering a certain US territory to Denmark in exchange for Greenland, a new book penned by New York Times journalist Peter Baker and The New Yorker magazine journalist Susan Glasser alleges.
In an article published in the NYT, Baker claimed that, even as Trump’s national security adviser at that time John Bolton regarded the purchase of Greenland as “not feasible”, Trump kept toying with the idea.
“He suggested taking federal money from Puerto Rico, which he disparaged, and using it to buy Greenland,” the journalist wrote. “On another occasion, he suggested outright trading Puerto Rico for Greenland.”
Baker also alleged that the idea to buy Greenland was actually brought to Trump by American billionaire Robert Lauder who supposedly discussed it with Trump during the early days of the latter’s presidency and even offered to act as a “back channel to the Danish government to negotiate.”