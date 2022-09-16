https://sputniknews.com/20220916/texas-gov-abbott-slams-hypocrite-in-chief-biden-after-wh-calls-migrant-bussing-illegal-stunt--1100838329.html

Texas Gov Abbott Slams ‘Hypocrite-in-Chief’ Biden After WH Calls Migrant Bussing 'Illegal Stunt'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lambasted the Biden administration for continuing to deny the crisis at the US southern border and failing to do its job. The Republican Governor’s office did not mince words when responding to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she said that GOP governors sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C. were riding out an "illegal stunt."The press secretary clarified that all the migrants in question had willingly signed a waiver form available in multiple languages before getting into the busses.The Republican governor’s office reiterated its earlier claims that both President Joe Biden and his "Border Czar" Vice President Kamala Harris were dismally failing to secure the border."Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do," Eze said.Border ChaosTwo planes with mostly Venezuelan migrants landed on the affluent Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for the arrival.Earlier, the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million US to transport the illegal migrants from the state consistent with federal law, Fenske added.As part of a strategy launched back in April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants from the US-Mexico border to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.Abbott tweeted that he had dropped off the migrants in the VP’s “backyard” to call on the Biden administration to “do its job & secure the border.” A week earlier, Abbott sent about 75 migrants to Chicago.Fellow Republican, Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, has also embraced this approach, sending busloads of immigrants to the nation's capital, and saying in a news release that the bus trips, which are voluntary, are needed due to “little action or assistance from the federal government.”White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced the actions of the GOP governors as a “political stunt.”"It is just cruel, and it's not about the process. Actually, It's about a political tool or political stunt that they're moving forward with," Jean-Pierre said at the Thursday press conference, while also accused the Republican governors of using migrants as "political pawns."US border agents have already made a record 1.8 million migrant arrests in fiscal year 2022, with many of apprehended attempting to cross multiple times. Since Joe Biden took office, more than one million migrants have entered the country, according to figures cited by CBP.After migrants cross the US-Mexico border, they spend some time at an American Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility before being released by border officials and served documents to appear in court. After that, they are no longer in federal custody and are free to travel across the country. Many wait months for case hearings due to legal and procedural backlogs.Republicans have blamed Joe Biden’s determination to “undo everything former President Donald Trump had done” for the border chaos. They have denounced the current administration’s “open border policies” and the scrapping of a number of restrictive measures against illegal migrants set in place by the former president.

