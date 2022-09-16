Texas Gov Abbott Slams ‘Hypocrite-in-Chief’ Biden After WH Calls Migrant Bussing 'Illegal Stunt'
© AP Photo / Eugene GarciaIn this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
Outrage over the US border crisis prompted Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to drop off two planeloads of illegal immigrants at the affluent vacation retreat of Martha’s Vineyard earlier, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence on Thursday morning.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lambasted the Biden administration for continuing to deny the crisis at the US southern border and failing to do its job. The Republican Governor’s office did not mince words when responding to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she said that GOP governors sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C. were riding out an "illegal stunt."
"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night," Greg Abbott's press secretary, Renae Eze,was cited as saying by Fox News Digital.
The press secretary clarified that all the migrants in question had willingly signed a waiver form available in multiple languages before getting into the busses.
“These migrants …were processed and released by the federal government, who dumped them in small Texas border towns," Eze said.
The Republican governor’s office reiterated its earlier claims that both President Joe Biden and his "Border Czar" Vice President Kamala Harris were dismally failing to secure the border.
"Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do," Eze said.
Two planes with mostly Venezuelan migrants landed on the affluent Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for the arrival.
"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," said Taryn Fenske, communications director for DeSantis.
Earlier, the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million US to transport the illegal migrants from the state consistent with federal law, Fenske added.
In Florida, we take what is happening at the southern border seriously.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2022
We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/YeEbMzy8yG
As part of a strategy launched back in April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants from the US-Mexico border to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.
© AFP 2022 / KEVIN DIETSCHWASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Abbott tweeted that he had dropped off the migrants in the VP’s “backyard” to call on the Biden administration to “do its job & secure the border.” A week earlier, Abbott sent about 75 migrants to Chicago.
This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in DC.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2022
VP Harris claims our border is “secure” & denies the crisis.
We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border. https://t.co/H5n0ChTbIX
Fellow Republican, Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, has also embraced this approach, sending busloads of immigrants to the nation's capital, and saying in a news release that the bus trips, which are voluntary, are needed due to “little action or assistance from the federal government.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced the actions of the GOP governors as a “political stunt.”
"It is just cruel, and it's not about the process. Actually, It's about a political tool or political stunt that they're moving forward with," Jean-Pierre said at the Thursday press conference, while also accused the Republican governors of using migrants as "political pawns."
"There's a legal way of doing this. And for managing migrants, Republican governors, interfering in that process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless and just plain wrong. And remember, these are people who are fleeing communism, who are fleeing hardship," Jean-Pierre said.
US border agents have already made a record 1.8 million migrant arrests in fiscal year 2022, with many of apprehended attempting to cross multiple times. Since Joe Biden took office, more than one million migrants have entered the country, according to figures cited by CBP.
© AP Photo / Denis PoroyPeople use a ladder to scale the border fence at the US/Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, Thursday, April 21, 2022. The men used the ropes to lower themselves down on the United States side.
People use a ladder to scale the border fence at the US/Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, Thursday, April 21, 2022. The men used the ropes to lower themselves down on the United States side.
After migrants cross the US-Mexico border, they spend some time at an American Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility before being released by border officials and served documents to appear in court. After that, they are no longer in federal custody and are free to travel across the country. Many wait months for case hearings due to legal and procedural backlogs.
Republicans have blamed Joe Biden’s determination to “undo everything former President Donald Trump had done” for the border chaos. They have denounced the current administration’s “open border policies” and the scrapping of a number of restrictive measures against illegal migrants set in place by the former president.