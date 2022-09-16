https://sputniknews.com/20220916/tesla-wins-77mln-agreement-to-provide-battery-power-to-us-army-navy---pentagon-1100886494.html

Tesla Wins $7.7Mln Agreement to Provide Battery Power to US Army, Navy - Pentagon

Tesla Wins $7.7Mln Agreement to Provide Battery Power to US Army, Navy - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla Industries has received a more than $7.7 billion Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract to supply the US Army and Navy with... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T22:37+0000

2022-09-16T22:37+0000

2022-09-16T22:37+0000

americas

us

tesla

defense department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082335221_0:72:2048:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_372ef4212b7c75991092eb975ff47f5f.jpg

"Tesla Industries [of] New Castle, Delaware has been awarded a maximum $7,739,781... contract for battery power supplies," the release stated on Friday.The agreement is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods, the Defense Department noted.The performance completion date is September 15, 2025, the release added. The contract will be overseen by the DLA Land and Maritime offices in Columbus, Ohio, the department added.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, tesla, defense department