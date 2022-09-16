https://sputniknews.com/20220916/shanghai-cooperation-organization-summit-kicks-off-us-blows-up-one-china-policy-russia-iran-deal-1100833407.html
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off; US Blows Up One China Policy; Russia-Iran Deal
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off; US Blows Up One China Policy; Russia-Iran Deal
The formation of a new world economic order is high on the agenda as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization kicks off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T04:03+0000
2022-09-16T04:03+0000
2022-09-16T10:03+0000
turkey
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
lebanon
scotus
hungary
uzbekistan
the critical hour
radio
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100833261_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b1f7b4c4856e576561e2368e21a9d132.png
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off; US Blows up "One China Policy; Russia-Iran Deal
The formation of a new world economic order is high on the Agenda as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization kicks off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss the SCO meeting. The formation of a new world economic order is high on the Agenda as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization kicks off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Also, the US Congress is looking to blow up the One-China policy and the presidents of Russia and China are preparing to meet.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Work on a strategic cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final stages. Also, US Senators press against President Biden's wishes to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and Russia's economy is humming along.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Armenia conflict. Armenia and Azerbaijan have come to a temporary halt in hostilities and diplomats are rushing to seize on this opportunity to permanently halt the conflict.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss sanctions blowback. A right-wing political bloc has won the Swedish elections. Also, Hungary predicts that the EU will soon be forced to face reality regarding sanctions.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Middle East. The TPLF, facing a military rout, is looking for a negotiated halt in hostilities. Also, we examine the upcoming Arab League summit and the collapse of Lebanon.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. In a dramatic U-turn, the US has recognized Alex Saab as the special envoy for Venezuela. Also, Venezuela is rejecting a US statement on imprisoned US citizens.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss domestic legal issues. The Supreme Court has reversed course regarding a case about a religious school's LGBT club. Also, insurers are forcing change in some police departments.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic issues. President Biden says that a tentative deal has been reached with railway workers. Also, the US is pressuring Turkish banks that accept Russia's MIR card.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
turkey
lebanon
hungary
uzbekistan
russia
china
armenia
azerbaijan
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100833261_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3de6e65d85c372387abd9ae9f0b1f8d6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
turkey, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), lebanon, scotus, hungary, uzbekistan, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia, china, armenia, azerbaijan, sweden, lgbt
turkey, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), lebanon, scotus, hungary, uzbekistan, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia, china, armenia, azerbaijan, sweden, lgbt
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off; US Blows Up One China Policy; Russia-Iran Deal
04:03 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 16.09.2022)
The formation of a new world economic order is high on the agenda as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization kicks off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss the SCO meeting. The formation of a new world economic order is high on the Agenda as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization kicks off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Also, the US Congress is looking to blow up the One-China policy and the presidents of Russia and China are preparing to meet.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Work on a strategic cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final stages. Also, US Senators press against President Biden's wishes to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and Russia's economy is humming along.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Armenia conflict. Armenia and Azerbaijan have come to a temporary halt in hostilities and diplomats are rushing to seize on this opportunity to permanently halt the conflict.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss sanctions blowback. A right-wing political bloc has won the Swedish elections. Also, Hungary predicts that the EU will soon be forced to face reality regarding sanctions.
Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Middle East. The TPLF, facing a military rout, is looking for a negotiated halt in hostilities. Also, we examine the upcoming Arab League summit and the collapse of Lebanon.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. In a dramatic U-turn, the US has recognized Alex Saab as the special envoy for Venezuela. Also, Venezuela is rejecting a US statement on imprisoned US citizens.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss domestic legal issues. The Supreme Court has reversed course regarding a case about a religious school's LGBT club. Also, insurers are forcing change in some police departments.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic issues. President Biden says that a tentative deal has been reached with railway workers. Also, the US is pressuring Turkish banks that accept Russia's MIR card.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik